Two Of America's Best Italian Subs Are Made In NJ, Website Says

By Cecilia Levine
 1 day ago
Hoagie from White House Sub Shop Photo Credit: Instagram user deliboardsf

It's no secret some of the best Italian subs in America can be found in New Jersey. But not necessarily where you might think.

According to Mashed.com, two of the 15 best subs in the country are made in South Jersey: One in May's Landing, the other Atlantic City.

Sugar Hill Sub Shop in Mays Landing could be mistaken as just another gas station on the side of the road. However, the unassuming hoagie joint has some of the best around, customers say.

The sub to get, according to Mashed.com, is The Italian Stallion: A variety of cold cuts, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, and oil and vinegar or mayo on Italian white bread.

The White House Special at the White House Sub Shop in Atlantic City is the other top NJ grinder, Mashed.com says.

"When it comes to the best Italian sub in the U.S., Jersey's White House Sub Shop has the sandwich, and the history, on its side," the website says.

"The hype is well-earned at White House, and for beach-dwellers and high-rollers at Hard Rock Hotel, the White House Special is the sub of choice."

The Beatles stopped by White House after a show in Atlantic City in 1964, WeirdNJ.com says. If that's not enough, the shop has Guy Fieri's seal of approval and was featured on Food Network.

The hoagie boasts capicola, ham, and salami, and is topped with lettuce and tomato. It's got onions on the side, along with sweet peppers.

