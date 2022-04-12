ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

Boil water notice issued in Clearfield County for watermain break

By Rian Bossler
 1 day ago

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A select number of residents in Clearfield County have been advised to boil their water after a watermain broke Tuesday.

The notice was issued to some affected customers of the Covington-Karthaus-Girard Area Authority who live in the Keewaydin and Karthaus areas, according to officials.

The boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.

Details remain limited at this time. Stick with WTAJ on air and online as this story will be updated when more information becomes available.

