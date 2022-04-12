Multiple people shot at Brooklyn subway station where unexploded devices found, according to New York Fire Department

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of seven male individuals attacked a 14-year-old boy inside a subway station in Brooklyn, police said Tuesday. Around 3:57 p.m. on Mar. 14, a boy was approached by the group on the mezzanine of the Van Siclen Avenue station and was punched multiple times on the head […]
At least five people have been hospitalized after a violent night of multiple shootings across New York City. Two brothers were shot Saturday at around 8 p.m. on University Avenue in Highbridge, police say. On the other side of the Bronx in Melrose, two more men were shot in the...
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
A man was fatally struck by a subway train in Astoria Thursday afternoon after slipping off the platform while urinating on the tracks. The 27-year-old victim fell in front of an R train at around 3:35 p.m. as it pulled into the 46th Street station, according to police. The NYPD...
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) — A group of about seven men are wanted for attacking a teenager in a train station in Brooklyn. The NYPD released surveillance video showing the group repeatedly punching the 14-year-old boy. It happened on Monday, March 14 at 3:57 a.m. on the mezzanine...
UPDATE: Police arrested Frank R. James on Wednesday afternoon. He’s been charged with a federal terrorism offense. SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Frank R. James was upgraded from “person of interest” to “suspect” Wednesday morning in connection with a subway attack in Brooklyn, Mayor Eric Adams said. Police identified James, 62, hours after 10 people […]
A gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform as others ran screaming, authorities said. Police were still searching for the shooter.
MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the Times Square subway station Saturday evening, the NYPD said. Police found the man suffering from a stab wound at 46th Street and Seventh Avenue at Times Square around 8 p.m. He told police that he had been stabbed about an hour earlier in the subway […]
A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that the he would not allow the city to be terrorised amid a manhunt for a gunman wearing a gas mask who opened fire on a Brooklyn subway on Tuesday.The mayor addressed the city remotely after he had tested positive for Covid-19. He added that the city had not found any live explosive devices but the suspect detonated smoke bombs to “cause havoc.” “We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorised, even by a single individual,” he said. The mayor said the New York Police Department was looking for the suspect, “and...
Investigators say 10 people were shot, but at least 23 were hurt in the chaos. Sources tell CBS2 it could have been worse, because the gun jammed with bullets still inside, and officers found a bag with an arsenal of other weapons. While the suspect unloaded 33 shots and smoke...
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Ten people were shot and 13 others were injured in a Brooklyn subway station attack Tuesday morning, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell confirmed at an NYPD presser Tuesday evening. On a northbound N train just before 8:25 a.m., a man put on a gas mask, pulled out two canisters and opened […]
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A fire tore through a Brooklyn home early Wednesday morning, injuring several people and causing part of the building to collapse, officials said. Flames broke out at the two-story home on East Ninth Street on the border of Midwood and Kensington just after 4 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find billowing smoke […]
