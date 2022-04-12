U.S. prosecutors say New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin has been arrested in a federal corruption investigation

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Hochul’s proposed changes to the state’s bail law have been met with criticism by legislators and advocates. Hochul’s 10-point plan includes changes such as allowing police to arrest people for minor repeat offenses, expanding the list of crimes eligible for bail and giving judges more discretion to order […]
Lauren Pazienza, the 26-year-old woman facing manslaughter and assault charges in the fatal shoving of an 87-year-old voice coach in Manhattan, was reportedly sprung from Rikers Island after her mom wrote a check for $500,000 to bail her out.
The State of New Jersey on Monday terminated the employment of Ralphiel Mack, the brother of former Trenton Mayor Tony Mack, who’d been recently hired to work in the Department of Community Affairs. Ralphiel Mack and his brother were both convicted at trial in federal court in 2014 of...
NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
NEW YORK (PIX11) — District attorneys in New York City should be prosecuting fare evasion, Mayor Eric Adams said Monday. Adams, a former transit cop, did it himself often as a child, Adams said during the PIX11 Democratic Mayoral Forum. He said he “actually didn’t think you were supposed to pay.” Now, as mayor, he […]
In a "60 Minutes" interview Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the U.S. to provide more weapons to his country as Russia regroups and possibly prepares for an even bloodier assault in Ukraine. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports.
WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - One of the prosecutors who had led a New York criminal probe into Donald Trump and his business practices said in a resignation letter last month that the former president was "guilty of numerous felony violations," the New York Times reported on Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz,...
According to the governor, the changes to New York's bail laws in 2019 were aimed at overhauling "a system where race and access to money all too often determined whether defendants would be locked up before facing trial."
A woman who was accused of helping the MS-13 gang kill four young men on Long Island in 2017 has been found guilty on all counts, federal prosecutors said Monday. Leniz Escobar was convicted in connection with her participation in the April 11, 2017 murders of Justin Llivicura, Michael Lopez, Jorge Tigre and Jefferson Villalobos.
The suspect wanted in connection with at least five separate shootings of homeless men in New York City and Washington, DC, has been arrested, DC Police said Tuesday. "Early this AM, law enforcement arrested the suspect in Washington. He is currently being interviewed at our Homicide Branch. Additional information will be forthcoming. Thanks to the community for all your tips," DC Police tweeted.
A former FBI special agent spoke with News 12 to detail what the investigation into the Brooklyn subway shooting that injured more than 20 people Tuesday morning will look like. Kenneth Gray, a senior lecturer of criminal justice at the University of New Haven, says police, FBI agents and Metropolitan...
An ex-NYPD officer from the Hudson Valley will spend a decade behind bars after admitting to his role in running a scheme to traffic large quantities of methamphetamine and liquid date rape drugs in New York, federal officials announced. Bronxville resident John Cicero, age 40, a former NYPD officer, pleaded...
NEW YORK — (AP) — A cryptocurrency expert was sentenced Tuesday to more than five years in federal prison for helping North Korea evade U.S. sanctions. Virgil Griffith, 39, pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy, admitting he presented at a cryptocurrency conference in Pyongyang in 2019 even after the U.S. government denied his request to travel there.
