MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead after the 18-wheeler he was driving overturned on Highway 231 Monday afternoon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers say the wreck happened at 2:12 p.m. near Chapel Gray Loop. That’s in south Montgomery County near Sikes and Kohn’s Country Mall. A 2020 Freightliner straight-truck veered off the roadway to the right, hitting a mailbox before crossing back over the roadway which cause the truck to overturn in the grass median.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL ・ 23 DAYS AGO