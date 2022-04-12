Boy bitten by shark at Florida beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WJW) — A boy was bitten by a shark at a Florida beach on Monday afternoon.

Members of the Delray Beach Fire Rescue responded to the beach on Ocean Boulevard around 4 p.m. to offer first aid, according to a tweet .

The boy said he saw a small shark dart toward him in shallow water. That’s when it bit his right foot near his big toe then swam away.

Paramedics bandaged the wound on the scene and took the boy to the hospital.

