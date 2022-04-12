ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Boy bitten by shark at Florida beach

By Cris Belle
 1 day ago

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WJW) — A boy was bitten by a shark at a Florida beach on Monday afternoon.

Members of the Delray Beach Fire Rescue responded to the beach on Ocean Boulevard around 4 p.m. to offer first aid, according to a tweet .

The boy said he saw a small shark dart toward him in shallow water. That’s when it bit his right foot near his big toe then swam away.

Paramedics bandaged the wound on the scene and took the boy to the hospital.

Teens killed in dirt bike crash in Wayne County

SALT CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after two teens on a dirt bike were killed in a crash in Wayne County Tuesday afternoon. It happened just after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Criswell Road and Salt Creek Road in Salt Creek Township. According to investigators, the teens […]
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
