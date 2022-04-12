ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Here’s where you can vote early in Mecklenburg County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Iz5q_0f6sNFb900
vote here

Mecklenburg County voters can head to the ballot box in a little more than two weeks on April 28. The county has 13 sites locked in, but are still searching for three polling locations in Southpark, Steele Creek, and Ballantyne.

Here is a list of the confirmed polling locations:

Allegra Westbrooks Library

2412 Beatties Ford Road

Cornelius Town Hall

21445 Catawba Avenue

Eastway Regional Recreation Center

3150 Eastway Park Drive

Hal Marshall Annex (in lieu of site)

618 N College Street

Uptown - Spirit Square

345 North College Street

Independence Library

6000 Conference Drive

Marion Diehl Rec Center

2219 Tyvola Road

Matthews Library

230 Matthews Station Street

Mint Hill Library

6840 Matthews-Mint Hill Road

North County Library

16500 Holly Crest Lane

South Charlotte Area: Carmel Commons

7601 Pineville-Matthews Road

University Area - Old Kohls

9315 N Tryon St

West Blvd Library

2157 West Boulevard

There are varying times in which residents can register and vote.

See Calendar Below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3366Cu_0f6sNFb900
Meck Voting Calendar

For more information head to board of elections website.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte leaders approve $12.4 million to go toward affordable housing developments)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in March?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of March, according to data pulled April 7 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mint Hill, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
City
Tryon, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
KPVI Newschannel 6

Unaffiliated North Carolina voters pass Democrats in voter registrations

(The Center Square) – Unaffiliated voters are eclipsing Democrats in North Carolina for the first time in recent memory, a trend driven by slower growth in Democrat registrations. The most-recent data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows out of 7.2 million registered voters in North Carolina,...
ELECTIONS
WSAZ

Early voting site approved by Kanawha County Commission

Neighbors who live near the proposed site are hoping another location is chosen. Two arrested in connection with catalytic converter, copper thefts. Two arrested in connection with catalytic converter, copper thefts. Looking at what's new at Dollywood. Updated: 8 hours ago. Looking at what's new at Dollywood. County coroner sees...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
The Independent

Mark Meadows removed as North Carolina registered voter

An elections board in a North Carolina county has removed Mark Meadows, a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump, from its list of registered voters after documents showed he lived in Virginia and voted in the 2021 election in that state.Questions arose about Mark Meadows last month, when North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein’s office asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into Meadows’ voter registration in Macon County in western North Carolina.In announcing his removal, the Macon County Board of Elections said it has received no formal challenge and is referring the matter to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
85K+
Followers
95K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy