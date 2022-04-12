Here’s where you can vote early in Mecklenburg County
Mecklenburg County voters can head to the ballot box in a little more than two weeks on April 28. The county has 13 sites locked in, but are still searching for three polling locations in Southpark, Steele Creek, and Ballantyne.
Here is a list of the confirmed polling locations:
Allegra Westbrooks Library
2412 Beatties Ford Road
Cornelius Town Hall
21445 Catawba Avenue
Eastway Regional Recreation Center
3150 Eastway Park Drive
Hal Marshall Annex (in lieu of site)
618 N College Street
Uptown - Spirit Square
345 North College Street
Independence Library
6000 Conference Drive
Marion Diehl Rec Center
2219 Tyvola Road
Matthews Library
230 Matthews Station Street
Mint Hill Library
6840 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
North County Library
16500 Holly Crest Lane
South Charlotte Area: Carmel Commons
7601 Pineville-Matthews Road
University Area - Old Kohls
9315 N Tryon St
West Blvd Library
2157 West Boulevard
There are varying times in which residents can register and vote.
See Calendar Below:
For more information head to board of elections website.
