Here’s where you can vote early in Mecklenburg County

Mecklenburg County voters can head to the ballot box in a little more than two weeks on April 28. The county has 13 sites locked in, but are still searching for three polling locations in Southpark, Steele Creek, and Ballantyne.

Here is a list of the confirmed polling locations:

Allegra Westbrooks Library

2412 Beatties Ford Road

Cornelius Town Hall

21445 Catawba Avenue

Eastway Regional Recreation Center

3150 Eastway Park Drive

Hal Marshall Annex (in lieu of site)

618 N College Street

Uptown - Spirit Square

345 North College Street

Independence Library

6000 Conference Drive

Marion Diehl Rec Center

2219 Tyvola Road

Matthews Library

230 Matthews Station Street

Mint Hill Library

6840 Matthews-Mint Hill Road

North County Library

16500 Holly Crest Lane

South Charlotte Area: Carmel Commons

7601 Pineville-Matthews Road

University Area - Old Kohls

9315 N Tryon St

West Blvd Library

2157 West Boulevard

There are varying times in which residents can register and vote.

See Calendar Below:

Meck Voting Calendar

For more information head to board of elections website.

