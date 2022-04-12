Egg Prices On The Rise Ahead Of Easter

Did you know that, according to Forbes, around 90 million chocolate Easter eggs are sold in the U.S. every year? That's a lot of chocolate! There's no doubt that Easter is a time for sweet tooths, so what better way to celebrate Easter then than with some chocolate egg hacks? That way, you can make something wonderfully chocolatey to eat or to treat someone else, while getting creative in the kitchen with friends or family.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 22 DAYS AGO