ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

MDC Reports Young Hunters Took 2,881 Turkeys Over Youth Weekend

northwestmoinfo.com
 1 day ago

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows young turkey...

www.northwestmoinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Natchez Democrat

Game Check: Turkey Harvest Reports from the opening days of the season, why hunters should submit game checks

JACKSON — Turkey season opened up a couple days ago and hunters in Southwest Mississippi have hit the woods in full of force. On the eve of spring turkey season, Adams County had five bird harvests reported for the youth turkey season. The number has shot up to 25 as of Thursday morning according to game check data from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
The Albany Herald

Georgia hunters note changes as turkey season approaches

SOCIAL CIRCLE — It’s time to talk turkey, and some changes in hunting regulations. The Georgia turkey hunting season opens April 2. However, if hunting on public lands, including Wildlife Management Areas and National Forest land, the season opens on April 9. Turkey season ends on May 15, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Virginia skydiver survives 13,500ft fall after hitting the ground at 125mph

A Virginia skydiver who became entangled in her parachute in the middle of her 13,500ft jump, has not only lived to tell the tale, but is in the midst of preparing for a summit of Mount Everest.Jordan Hatmaker, a 35-year-old from Virginia Beach, Virginia, just barely survived from the near-death experience, forcing doctors to remark that it was “miraculous” she was not only alive, but not paralysed.“9 days ago I never knew how much my world would change,” the adrenaline junkie wrote in a 23 November 2021 Instagram post.She went on to detail how the 14 November jump was her...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
City
Miller, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
insideedition.com

Girl, 3, Swept Over 411-Foot Waterfall Despite Parents' Best Efforts to Rescue Her

A Pennsylvania family is grieving after their 3-year-old daughter was swept over a 411-foot waterfall in North Carolina, People reported. Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, 3, died on Sunday when she fell over Whitewater Falls in North Carolina. The family was on a hike in the area when the toddler "slipped and fell in the water" while playing in the nearby sand, a GoFundMe set up for the family says.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Outsider.com

Illinois Man’s Monster 140-Pound Paddlefish Breaks Missouri State Record

This Illinois man won’t need to hit the gym this week, since he already got a workout hauling a 140-pound paddlefish to shore, breaking the Missouri state record. While on a family trip, Jim Dain decided to go on a fishing trip on the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). When Dain found out that there was supposed to be inclement weather, he almost kept his reel at home. But after some thought, he decided to go through with his original plan.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Mdc#Birds
WCAX

Turkey hunters attend training ahead of spring season

A no fly zone has been the topic of discussion, as Russian forces continue to invade Ukraine. Preservation funds coming to Clemmon's Family Farm in Charlotte. Vermont's only gallery and performance space dedicated to African American art. Burlington shooting suspect at large. Updated: 10 hours ago. Burlington Police investigate shooting...
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Destructive wildfires rage in New Mexico, Colorado

Firefighters scouted the drought-stricken mountainsides around a New Mexico village as they looked for opportunities to slow a wind-driven wildfire that a day earlier had burned at least 150 homes and other structures while displacing thousands of residents and forcing the evacuation of two schools.Homes were among the structures that had burned, but officials on Wednesday did not have a count of how many were destroyed in the blaze that torched at least 6.4 square miles (16.6 square kilometers) of forest, brush and grass on the east side of the community of Ruidoso, said Laura Rabon, spokesperson for the Lincoln...
ENVIRONMENT
Athens Messenger

First Lady DeWine promotes Imagination Library at stops in McArthur, Jackson

JACKSON — In two separate events, Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine visited the area to promote the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library, a program reaching more than 316,000 kids between birth and age 5. Starting in McArthur on Tuesday, DeWine read “The Tale of Peter Rabbit,” a book given through the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library program, to children at the Jackson-Vinton Head Start at the Vinton County Fairgrounds. Later that day,...
JACKSON, OH
Popculture

Popcorn Recall Issued

Popcorn snacks sold in stores across the country were recalled on Wednesday. The products could contain a milk allergen, but there is no warning on the packages. Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the popcorn. According to a...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy