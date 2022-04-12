ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 convicted felons arrested after displaying marijuana on the hood of a car in Adelanto

By Victor Valley News Group
Cover picture for the articleADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three convicted felons from San Bernardino were arrested in Adelanto after a deputy found them with marijuana jars on display on the hood of a car. It happened on Friday, April 8, 2022, at about 6:48 pm, in a parking lot at the intersection...

