Legendary band to perform in Arkansas

By Region 8 Newsdesk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Earth, Wind & Fire will perform this September in...

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Band Performs At South By Southwest

A Tulsa band just finished performing at South by Southwest! Bands from all over the country compete for a spot in the festival. The bandmates say they're thrilled to make the cut!. "It is a triple threat of a festival, and everyone wants to play in it," said Rusty Rowe,...
Kait 8

Funeral home sued after man hoping to be “raptured” is cremated

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro attorney has filed a lawsuit against a Little Rock funeral home after his clients said the funeral home cremated their loved one against their wishes, preventing the deceased from being “raptured following the second coming.”. According to the suit, Harold D. Lee, of...
Power 95.9

Are Red Wasps The Most Dangerous Wasps In Arkansas?

Are red wasps the most dangerous wasps in Arkansas?. Red wasps or paper wasps and German Yellow Jackets are the most dangerous wasps in the United States Arkansas included. And it is that time of the year, wasp season. I am allergic so I make sure I am not on their literal radar. I have had some pretty bad experiences with wasps over the years.
KHQ Right Now

Tornadoes rip across Texas and Oklahoma

Multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, causing injuries and widespread damage in areas near Austin and Dallas, officials said. The storm system was poised to move into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, carrying the risk of dangerous tornadoes and powerful winds.
Kait 8

New restaurant coming to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - America’s original chicken finger restaurant is coming to Jonesboro. Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Wednesday that Guthrie’s Chicken will open a restaurant in The Uptown, located near the corner of Caraway Road and Highland Drive. “Local franchise owner Brian Biggs and...
Kait 8

Expanded Southland casino complex to open in April

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Moody lights... high end touches... all coming together for a brand new casino experience in West Memphis, Arkansas!. West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon tells Action News 5, the expanded Southland casino complex will open at the end of April. The first seven floors of the hotel will open in June.
KATV

UCA beats Little Rock 11-5 in Governor's I-40 Showdown

The University of Central Arkansas Bears rode a six-run eighth inning to an 11-5 victory over the Little Rock Trojans in the second of three meetings in the “Governor’s I-40 Showdown” on Tuesday afternoon at Gary Hogan Field. The Bears (14-17) improved to 2-0 against the Trojans...
5NEWS

Razorback Jaylin Williams given key to the City of Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Razorback basketball star and Fort Smith native Jaylin Williams was given the key to the City of Fort Smith by Mayor McGill. On Wednesday night, April 13, at the Annual Youth of the Year Banquet hosted at the Evans Boys & Girls Club, Fort Smith Mayor McGill gave Williams a key to the city. Williams was also a guest speaker at the club he use to attend as a child.
FOX 16 News

Little Rock Christian RB Jayvean Dyer-Jones signs with Razorbacks as PWO

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Committing after his Saturday visit, Little Rock Christian running back Jayvean Dyer-Jones inked his national letter of intent on Wednesday. The two-time all-state selection accepts an offer from his home-state Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on, choosing Arkansas over interests from A-State and Louisiana Tech. Nick Walters catches up with Dyer-Jones after he […]
