Motif Labs Launches CBN Production

By Vuk Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Motif Labs successfully launched a new production line, servicing Canada’s growing Cannabinol (CBN) market. Employing a proprietary process to produce high purity CBN at scale, wholesale and brand partners of Motif can...

Detroit, MI
