Special Weather Statement issued for Duval, La Salle, McMullen, Webb by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 22:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Hale; Marengo; Pickens; Tuscaloosa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR TUSCALOOSA...NORTHEASTERN PICKENS...NORTHERN MARENGO AND HALE COUNTIES At 1002 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles west of Samantha to 6 miles east of Moundville to near Chickasaw State Park, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Tuscaloosa, Northport, Demopolis, Greensboro, Linden, Gordo, Reform, Holt, Jefferson, Moundville, Brookwood, Coaling, Vance, Coker, Akron, Newbern, Faunsdale, Dayton, Samantha and McFarland Mall. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
