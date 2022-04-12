ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Duval, La Salle, McMullen, Webb by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Duval, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Jim Wells, La Salle by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Residents are urged to exercise care with respect to all outdoor activities that could inadvertently cause wildfires. Report wildfires quickly to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Duval; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Jim Wells; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Webb RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE BRUSH COUNTRY AND INLAND COASTAL BEND FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR VERY STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE BRUSH COUNTRY AND INLAND COASTAL BEND The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CDT this evening. a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * TIMING...Until 9 PM this evening and again Tuesday afternoon. * WIND...South 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph today and northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph Tuesday. * HUMIDITY...35 to 50 percent over the inland Coastal Bend to around 15 percent over the western Brush Country today, then down to 20 to 25 percent inland Coastal Bend to around 15 percent Brush Country Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Duval, Live Oak, McMullen, Webb by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 22:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Duval; Live Oak; McMullen; Webb The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Duval County in south central Texas East central Webb County in south central Texas Southern McMullen County in south central Texas Southwestern Live Oak County in south central Texas * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1032 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles southwest of Freer, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Freer, Seven Sisters, Loma Alta and Clegg. This includes US Highway 59 between mile markers 740 and 804. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Luce by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Luce WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Luce County. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 20:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Custer WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT THURSDAY BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Custer. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Areas of blowing snow will reduce visibility below half a mile at times. Drifting snow may produce rapidly changing road conditions. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds combined with the cold temperatures will result in wind chill values in the single digits above and below zero.
CUSTER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 945 AM CDT. Target Area: Iron The National Weather Service in Marquette MI has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Michigan Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint) affecting Iron County. .Recent rainfall and snow melt have led to an increase in water levels for the Paint River at Crystal Falls. Water levels are expected to rise through early Thursday evening, then begin slowly falling Thursday night. For the Paint River...including Crystal Falls (Paint)...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY MORNING REPLACES RIVER FLOOD ADVISORY * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint). * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon to Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, 5600 - cfs - Waterfront park areas near the M-69 bridge and low lying areas along the river in Crystal Falls become inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:10 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 6.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Thursday afternoon to a crest of 7.2 feet Thursday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.1 feet on 06/01/1970. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
IRON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Carter, Fallon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 20:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Carter; Fallon BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highest accumulations over Fallon County. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Carter and Fallon. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will reduce visibility below a quarter mile for a significant period of time. Drifting snow will create poor road conditions. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds combined with the cold temperatures will result in wind chill values in the single digits above and below zero.
CARTER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hale, Marengo, Pickens, Tuscaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 22:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Hale; Marengo; Pickens; Tuscaloosa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR TUSCALOOSA...NORTHEASTERN PICKENS...NORTHERN MARENGO AND HALE COUNTIES At 1002 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles west of Samantha to 6 miles east of Moundville to near Chickasaw State Park, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Tuscaloosa, Northport, Demopolis, Greensboro, Linden, Gordo, Reform, Holt, Jefferson, Moundville, Brookwood, Coaling, Vance, Coker, Akron, Newbern, Faunsdale, Dayton, Samantha and McFarland Mall. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
HALE COUNTY, AL

