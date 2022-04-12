ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

2022 Best High Schools Rankings Coming April 26

By Robert Morse, Eric Brooks
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn April 26, U.S. News will publish the 2022 Best High Schools rankings, which will include searchable profiles on nearly 24,000 public high schools. U.S. News was able to rank nearly 18,000 public schools out of about 24,000 nationally. The formula once again used six ranking factors to produce overall 0-100...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

High-Quality 'Public' Schools Don't Want Low-Income Students

Public education nationwide is not as free or equal as many would like to believe it is. Most K–12 school children are assigned to their public school through geographic school districts. Educational opportunities are largely determined by where parents can afford to live. Congress acknowledged this in a 2019 Joint Economic Committee report stating, "Families are faced with the reality that attending a high-performing public school often requires paying more for housing, and many students' educational opportunities are limited as a result."
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

Tennessee governor invites private conservative college to open 50 charter schools whose anti-woke curriculum will teach students that America is 'an exceptionally good country'

The governor of Tennessee has invited a private conservative college to open 50 charter schools whose anti-woke curriculum will teach students that America is 'an exceptionally good country.'. Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, said that Hillsdale College, whose base is in Michigan, could open the schools using public funds, including...
EDUCATION
NBCMontana

Majority of Americans believe public schools on the wrong track

WASHINGTON (TND) – They were meant to be the great equalizer. Public schools in America were supposed to provide all students – whether rich or poor, urban or rural – with a good education. But there are new indications those schools may be falling behind. A Grinnell...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet Schools#Mathematics#College#Highschool#U S News#Advanced Placement
AOL Corp

Lawsuit alleges university targeted Black, female students, trapped them in debt

The National Student Defense Network claims Walden University misrepresented its fees and graduation requirements. A new lawsuit alleges that Walden University, an online, for-profit institution, engaged in “reverse redlining,” targeting minority communities and misrepresenting their fees and the credits required for graduation. According to a new report from...
COLLEGES
US News and World Report

Helping Students Catch Up on Unfinished Learning

Two years into the pandemic, public schools are struggling to help students recover from the extensive academic disruptions caused by COVID-19. While many students are lagging academically, suffering from what some educators call "unfinished learning," experts say there are steps teachers and parents can take to help kids catch up, and to minimize the impact on the rest of their academic journey.
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

Homeschooling surge continues despite schools reopening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic ushered in what may be the most rapid rise in homeschooling the U.S. has ever seen. Two years later, even after schools reopened and vaccines became widely available, many parents have chosen to continue directing their children’s educations themselves. Homeschooling numbers...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KVCR NEWS

Applications being accepted for #CaliforniansForAll College Corps program, 8 IE schools participating

The #CaliforniansForAll College Corps is a brand-new program being launched by the state. Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday says the program's goal is to help low-income students graduate on time and in less debt. “But we also want to make sure that students are gaining valuable work skills while they're in school and that they're able to focus on doing something meaningful in the community that's making change in the community while staying on time to graduate,” Fryday said.
RIVERSIDE, CA
MassLive.com

Best Massachusetts colleges: These schools are ranked highest in the state, according to Stacker

Massachusetts was recently named the most educated state in the country, and the state has plenty of renowned higher education institutes to thank. In each factor of the study that named the state the most educated, Massachusetts ranked first in gender gap educational attainment, first in average university quality, first in percent of graduated or professional degree holders, first in bachelors degree holders, and sixth in associates degree holders or college experienced adults.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Lakeland Gazette

1,586 SCHOOL BOOK BANS AND RESTRICTIONS IN 86 SCHOOL DISTRICTS ACROSS 26 STATES

First-of-its-Kind Banned Books Index Finds Censors Target 1,145 Unique Book Titles. The literary and free expression organization PEN America today released a new Index of School Book Bans and accompanying report, Banned in the USA, that documents the alarming spike in censorship of books in school districts across the country over the past nine months, with individual books and even whole categories of books—many related to race, racism, sexual orientation and gender identity— disappearing from school library shelves and barred from classrooms and curricula. The organization said the widespread censorship was unparalleled in its intensity and frequency and represents a serious threat to free expression and students’ First Amendment rights. This report constitutes the first detailed, book by book, district by district account of what books are being banned, where in the country, and through what procedures.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

With aid to spend, schools look for students who need help

Schools across America are racing to make up for time they lost during the pandemic by budgeting billions of dollars for tutoring, summer camps and longer school days and trying to untangle which students need help most urgently after two years of disruptions.Many schools saw large numbers of students fall under the radar when learning went online for the pandemic. Many skipped class, tests and homework. Record numbers of families opted out of annual standardized tests, leaving some districts with little evidence of how students were doing in reading and math. Now districts are trying to address that lack of...
EDUCATION
US News and World Report

3 Things to Know When Choosing Electives at a U.S. Graduate School

Most graduate programs at U.S. universities require students to take a certain set of classes. Apart from these courses, students are also typically allowed to select a few elective courses from any department that relates to their major or area of research. While some international students may be unaware of this option in U.S. graduate programs, selecting the right elective courses is important.
COLLEGES
Lootpress

Subject of geography seems “gone and forgotten” in schools

Maybe that’s because few schools teach it any longer, accordingto Susan Black in her recent article, “Rediscovering Geography,” a feature that appeared in The Executive Educatorrecently. “But” she adds, “new standards coming out soon should help put it back on the map for students in the future.”...
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

Political deck stacked against parents running for school board

“I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”. Those were the famous words of Terry McAuliffe ’s failed gubernatorial campaign in Virginia last fall. The past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic exposed just how little control parents have over their children’s public school...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy