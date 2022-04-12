ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Man charged with indecent liberties after 2 girls grabbed inside Raleigh Target

WRAL News
WRAL News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Raleigh, N.C. — Police say a man has been charged after two girls were touched inside...

www.wral.com

Comments / 1

Related
WRAL News

Deadly stabbing caught on camera in downtown Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A deadly stabbing in downtown Raleigh was caught on eight surveillance cameras from multiple angles; however, Wake County's district attorney says the man who pulled out his knife will not face charges. The fatal stabbing happened back in December, but the video was recently made public.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

North Carolina teacher resigns after video of classroom incident goes viral

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A teacher from Southwest Onslow High School in Jacksonville, North Carolina, resigned last week after a video was spread around social media. Onslow County Schools officials said a school employee reacted with intolerable behavior in front of students on Thursday. The video contains audio of the teacher screaming and using inappropriate […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberties#Target Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Convicted Murderer Charged In Another Baltimore Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police announced an arrest Wednesday in Feb. 28’s murder of Morris Hood, Jr. on Monastery Avenue. Harry Cokley, 36, was arrested Tuesday and booked on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Morris Hood, Jr., Baltimore Police said. Cokley was released in 2016, police say, after serving 13 years in prison for a previous murder and robbery conviction, according to court records. “We have to make sure they’re either serving their offenses—their sentences, and are rehabilitated when they’re incarcerated so they don’t come out to re-offend,” BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison said Wednesday. Cokley pleaded guilty to an Oct....
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Florida Press

Woman, man, 16-year-old girl found dead inside condo

Orlando police are investigating after a family of three was found dead on Thursday. According to a police report, officers were called to the 5100 block of Conroy Road at the Residences at Villa Medici Condos around 10 am A woman called 911 because she said she had not been able to get a hold of the family of three for several days . Police said they forced their way in after looking through a window and seeing that something was wrong. Upon arrival, officers found two women, a 48-year-old and a 16-year-old, and a man, 53, dead inside the condominium. Officials said the teen attended Dr. Phillips High School. Police say the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide. Officials believe the 53-year-old man killed his wife and child.Investigators said the suspect moved his family to the United States from Spain very nearly many years ago. Additionally, police say the suspect restricted communication his wife could have with loved ones.”He was so controlling, the wife’s family had no idea where the victim was,” one officer stated. People who worked with the wife at Bravo supermarket on Oak Ridge Road said the husband was the one who came in and asked for a job for her and spoke for her. Coworkers said the woman always seemed nervous but they did not know her well enough to know the extent of what she may have been experiencing at home. Police Chief Orlando Rolón pointed out that all people are entitled to domestic abuse protection “regardless of immigration status.” Officials said the family had moved to Orlando over the summer from New Jersey. Officers had not been called out to residence before. One officer said that children living in fear at their home should reach out to someone at their school or even a friend’s parent. Those who are seeking help for domestic abuse can call the Domestic Abuse Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. Orange County students are advised they can report any type of concern to an adult on campus. All OCPS employees have a duty to immediately report known or suspected child abuse, neglect or abandonment under Management Directive A-4 – Employee Accountability For Reporting Child Abuse, Neglect or Abandonment Procedures. If you or someone you know may be contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.
ORLANDO, FL
WRAL

Fayetteville police investigating homicide along Owen Drive

Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police are investigating a homicide on Saturday night. At least one person was shot on Owen Drive near the Ramada Hotel. It's not clear how many people may be involved or whether any suspects are in custody. WRAL is working to learn more.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Woman dies after rollover crash, car ejection in Apex

Apex, N.C. — A 21-year-old woman died Sunday after getting ejected from her car in a rollover crash, a North Carolina Highway Patrol spokesperson said. Authorities have yet to identify the victim. The single-vehicle crash happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 1 northbound near New Hill...
APEX, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
54K+
Followers
56K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy