Baltimore, MD

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby officially announces run for reelection in campaign video

By Alex Mann, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 1 day ago
Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby speaks during a news conference March 15, 2022. Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced Tuesday that she is running for reelection, setting up a rematch of the 2018 Democratic primary under the backdrop of her federal indictment.

Mosby’s campaign unveiled her candidacy with a video in which she notes the ups and downs Baltimore has experienced over her current term and lauds residents’ “unwavering resilience.”

“As I make my way around the city, I meet neighbors who tell me how much they love Baltimore and I see their eyes light up as they share their hopes and dreams for our city,” Mosby said. “These interactions not only inspire me but they literally strengthen and sustain me to work harder to bring real reform and meaningful progress to Baltimore, and that’s why I’m running for reelection as State’s Attorney for Baltimore City.”

She did not respond to a request for an interview.

The two-term Democrat did not yet appear as a candidate on the Maryland Board of Elections website Tuesday. Friday is the filing deadline for candidates to enter the primary election. After her trial was postponed until Sept. 19, Mosby’s federal criminal charges won’t be resolved when voters take to the polls July 19.

Mosby has been campaigning behind the scenes for weeks, with videos emerging online last week appearing to depict a campaign kickoff event in front of her Reservoir Hill home in March. That event features prominently in Mosby’s new campaign video.

The Democrat first won the office in an upset over incumbent State’s Attorney Gregg Bernstein in 2014, and fended off a pair of challengers to retain her seat in 2018. Months after taking over as state’s attorney the first time, Mosby rose to national prominence by filing charges against the six Baltimore police officers involved in the arrest of Freddie Gray, who died of injuries suffered while in police custody. None of the officers were convicted.

Mosby nonetheless developed a strong base of support in Baltimore. She has portrayed herself as a progressive prosecutor and has used her power to dismiss drug possession charges and certain other nonviolent offenses. The state’s attorney regularly touts her efforts to free the wrongfully convicted and willingness to review lengthy prison sentences.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters also pictured in the video, she jabbed the media for highlighting that her campaign website and social media pages had been taken offline in February. About a month later, while Mosby remained coy about her plans to run , the page returned with a link for donations and a bold-type statement telling visitors to “stay tuned.”

By Tuesday, the website featured a new look and a new URL, shesbuiltforthis.com , which draws from comments she made with a defiant tone at a news conference the day after she was federally indicted on perjury and false statement charges: “I’m built for this,” she told reporters outside the State’s Attorney’s Office on Jan. 14. The new domain name was purchased in February, online records show.

Indeed, her bid for reelection could be defined by her criminal case. Federal prosecutors have accused her of committing perjury when she applied for early withdrawals from her city retirement savings under the guise of having suffered financially from the coronavirus pandemic. She is also charged with making false statements on loan applications to buy a pair of properties in Florida.

Mosby pleaded not guilty and maintains her innocence. Much of her defense to date has targeted federal prosecutors , claiming the indictment is a result of animosity from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors responded by saying Mosby “ invented a tale of victimhood ” to distract from her charges.

It comes as no surprise to political observers that she’s running for reelection. Over the past months, she’s used public appearances to bring attention to her record in office the past seven-plus years.

Roger Hartley, dean of the University of Baltimore’s School of Public Affairs, said Mosby wields the significant advantage of being an incumbent, but that persistent violent crime could lead voters to look for a change at the polls. Also, he said, the impact of her indictment remains to be determined.

“Under those situations, it will be a stronger race,” Hartley said.

Originally scheduled for May 2, Mosby’s trial on perjury and fraud charges was postponed by a federal judge last week after she walked back her demands to be tried within 70 days so as not to interfere with her bid for reelection. She’s now slated to stand trial Sept. 19, leaving registered Democrats in Baltimore to choose a state’s attorney candidate to advance to the November general election without knowing the outcome of Mosby’s case.

Mosby faces familiar challengers in defense attorney Ivan Bates and career prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah. They ran against her in the 2018 Democratic primary. Mosby won comfortably a second term with almost 50% of the vote, while Bates and Vignarajah split the remaining ballots that year.

Vignarajah told The Baltimore Sun that Mosby is “doing a disservice” to Baltimore by asking to postpone her trial and running for reelection because it forces voters to make a decision without knowing whether she’ll be eligible to hold the office after her trial. Vignarajah said Mosby has proved she can’t juggle her federal defense and helming the city prosecutors’ office, contending that she hasn’t done enough to stem violent crime.

“The verdict in her federal case will come soon enough but the verdict on her performance as state’s attorney is already in,” Vignarajah said.

Bates, meanwhile, said he’s “completely focused” on tackling crime in Baltimore, saying that he’s “running to build a safer Baltimore.”

“Our longest-standing residents and older adults deserve to feel safe in the city they built and I have the backing of citywide leaders to restore accountability, leadership, and experience to the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office,” Bates said in a statement.

In the video, Mosby touts her efforts to reform the city’s criminal justice system to ensure “one standard of justice,” while saying she holds violent repeat offenders accountable. The footage features a mock-up Baltimore Sun front page with headlines that mention Mosby or highlight a conviction secured by her office. She professes her love for Baltimore over the song “Jesus Walks” by Kanye West.

“Baltimore, we’ve come a long way together, and the best is yet to come. Why? Because we’re built for this,” Mosby said.

As of Wednesday morning, the video was unavailable because of a copyright claim.

T Hawk, the real
1d ago

Can't say I mind looking at her without coveting, for 4 more years, but.Baltiimore needs to move on a new direction.

CBS Baltimore

Jaymi Sterling, Daughter Of Gov. Hogan, Announces Run For State’s Attorney Of St. Mary’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, who is the daughter of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, announced she has filed for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County. Currently an Assistant State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County, Sterling is making a bid to head the office she left amid controversy nearly over a year ago. A Deputy State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County at the time, Sterling cited questionable practices in her September 30, 2020 resignation letter. “In my most recent role as the Deputy State’s Attorney, I uncovered questionable financial and personnel practices.  I took action to make sure these practices were reported to the appropriate authorities,” Sterling said. “In response, the State’s Attorney immediately demoted me for reporting these irregularities.” “It is clear to me that I have an ethical and moral obligation to leave the office,” she continued. “I look back with pride on nearly a decade of pursuing justice for the citizens of St. Mary’s County.  I am sad that I have no choice but to resign.” Excited and proud of my daughter, Jaymi! https://t.co/Qm0KhTz1wL — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) March 16, 2022      
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

‘It happens all the time.’ Experts explain financial tactics behind Marilyn Mosby’s alleged mortgage fraud.

People lie on mortgage applications every day. Fudging a few key details on a routine form can make a loan seem less risky to a lender. Instead of saying they’re buying an investment property, they claim it’s a vacation home. Maybe they don’t disclose a debt. That could make a lender feel more confident about issuing a loan with a lower interest rate and cutting the amount of down payment ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Two years removed from Baltimore mayoral candidacy, Thiru Vignarajah announces run for state’s attorney

Thiru Vignarajah, the former city, state and federal prosecutor who has run for Baltimore state’s attorney and mayor, is running for state’s attorney again, setting the stage for a potential rematch of the last election for the city’s top prosecutor. Unsuccessful bids for the Democratic nominations for state’s attorney in 2018 and mayor in 2020 make Vignarajah a familiar face in Baltimore. He ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Florida State
City
Baltimore, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
Baltimore, MD
Elections
NBC News

The GOP's bid to retake the Senate is encountering early struggles

WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... President Biden warns that Putin’s “back is against the wall” and could retaliate with severe tactics. ... It’s Day 2 of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearing (Q&A time). ... Eric Greitens’ ex-wife accuses him of abusing her and their son, as opponents call him to drop out of Missouri's Senate race. ... Greitens denies the accusation. ... And Alaska gears up for special election to replace the late Rep. Don Young.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTOP

Hogan endorses Kelly Schulz for governor of Maryland

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has endorsed Kelly Schulz to be the state’s next governor. Hogan, a term-limited Republican, endorsed her Tuesday in Annapolis. Schulz is running for the GOP’s nomination in a primary against three other candidates. Hogan is a popular two-term Republican in a state where registered...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Mosby
CBS News

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in federal prison

A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as "a death cult."
MARYLAND STATE
Salon

GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota

The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#West Baltimore#Perjury#Election Fraud#Baltimore State#Democratic#State
SFGate

Former Maryland legislator, NAACP leader Burns dies at 81

The Rev. Emmett C. Burns Jr., a civil rights leader in Maryland who also served in the General Assembly for 20 years, has died at age 81. Del. Benjamin Brooks Sr., who succeeded Burns in the legislature, told The Baltimore Sun that Burns died Thursday at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore from complications of a fall.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Jan 6 because it ‘only happened one time’ as she berates journalist on video

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised the media attention on the 6 January Capitol insurrection, arguing that it “only happened one time”.On Sunday, Ms Greene tweeted a video of herself berating NBC News journalist Scott Wong as he asked her about the 2021 riot.“Do you think it was a mistake for [House Republican Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy to remove all of the Republicans on the January 6 committee once [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi took off [Illinois Representative] Jim Banks and [Ohio Representative] Jim Jordan?” Mr Wong asked.“The American people are fed up with this over-dramatisation of a riot that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Baltimore Sun

Marilyn Mosby, still noncommittal on reelection, touts successes for second day in a row

With her political challengers circling and a federal indictment looming over her, Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby held her second news conference in as many days, in an effort to tout a job well done while remaining coy on whether she will run for a third term. Mosby, a progressive Democrat and Baltimore’s top prosecutor, released a report Wednesday examining the racial disparities ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Mosby unveils interactive data dashboard, non-committal on reelection

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby was touting the success of her department at a news conference Tuesday, talking about wins and sharing a new interactive data dashboard. When it came to answering the question about running for reelection, Mosby was non-committal. She talked about her staff and challenges, but...
BALTIMORE, MD
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Baltimore Sun

Feds reveal they have recorded calls between Marilyn Mosby, company that manages Baltimore retirement accounts

As lawyers for Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby doubled down on their allegations of vindictiveness from federal prosecutors, the feds revealed a new detail about their case: The government has recordings of phone calls between Mosby and the company that manages the city’s retirement plan. The revelation came to light during a flurry of filings in Mosby’s federal case Friday, first in ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Blames Mosby For Spike In Baltimore Violence As State’s Attorney Defends Record

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An alarming spike in violence has rattled Baltimore, with homicides up more than 20 percent year-over-year and 13 people alone shot last weekend. One Northeast Baltimore resident who declined to give her name told WJZ that she had been stripped of her sense of security. “I don’t feel safe around this area at all,” she said. “I just don’t feel safe. Even the police officers patrolling, they are not safe. I don’t know what can be done to improve the situation, but it’s very scary.” WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren asked Mayor Brandon Scott his message to those living in communities...
BALTIMORE, MD
KRMG

Ketanji Brown Jackson is and isn't 1st Black female justice

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Shirley Troutman, a judge on New York's highest court, was working last week when her daughter texted messages that included a clapping hands emoji. Soon, her phone was buzzing with other celebratory messages. The applause and the excitement was for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who last week was confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court and will become its first Black female justice.
WASHINGTON, DC
WSAV News 3

Voters challenge Greene’s eligibility to run for reelection

ATLANTA (AP) — A group of Georgia voters is challenging U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s eligibility to run for reelection, saying she helped facilitate the riot that disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. The challenge filed Thursday with the Georgia secretary of state’s office says it’s being brought by a group of […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

