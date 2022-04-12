ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

WIN BACK AMERICA RALLY – MAY 14, 2022￼

By Admin
 1 day ago
The Republican Clubs of Polk County and the Polk County GOP are hosting a rally to keep our county and state...

MissMe
1d ago

The solution to our divided country won't ever come from politicians. Accept others and their beliefs and be kind. Love thy Neighbor. Politics pushed only further divides us.

