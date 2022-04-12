Ridgeland leaders reach agreement with library system

RIDGELAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the Madison County Library System (MCLS) announced the system’s relationship with the City of Ridgeland will continue. They said both parties reached an agreement about matters over the Ridgeland Library Branch.

This comes as funds were being withheld from the library due to leaders’ concerns about books featuring LGBT content that were displayed in September 2021.

Mayor Gene McGee, City of Ridgeland Board of Aldermen and the MCLS Board of Trustees strongly support a diverse library collection that is consistent with the American Library Association’s Bill of Rights. Libraries should provide materials and information presenting all points of view on current and historical issues. Our libraries are a repository of knowledge and culture, providing far more than access to books. The City of Ridgeland held a special meeting tonight to formally adopt the Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to this matter and are happy a resolution has been found. The City of Ridgeland’s constituents can continue to enjoy and treasure the library that is a special place within our community. Gene McGee, Mayor of Ridgeland, City of Ridgeland Board of Aldermen, Board of Trustees, and Madison County Library System

