Ridgeland, MS

Ridgeland leaders reach agreement with library system

By Kaitlin Howell
 1 day ago

RIDGELAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the Madison County Library System (MCLS) announced the system’s relationship with the City of Ridgeland will continue. They said both parties reached an agreement about matters over the Ridgeland Library Branch.

This comes as funds were being withheld from the library due to leaders’ concerns about books featuring LGBT content that were displayed in September 2021.

Ridgeland Library funding: City, system try to move on

Mayor Gene McGee, City of Ridgeland Board of Aldermen and the MCLS Board of Trustees strongly support a diverse library collection that is consistent with the American Library Association’s Bill of Rights. Libraries should provide materials and information presenting all points of view on current and historical issues. Our libraries are a repository of knowledge and culture, providing far more than access to books.

The City of Ridgeland held a special meeting tonight to formally adopt the Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to this matter and are happy a resolution has been found. The City of Ridgeland’s constituents can continue to enjoy and treasure the library that is a special place within our community.

Gene McGee, Mayor of Ridgeland, City of Ridgeland Board of Aldermen, Board of Trustees, and Madison County Library System
WJTV 12

Judge makes final ruling in Jackson garbage contract case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Sunday, April 10, Special Judge Jess Dickinson issued a new ruling in Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba’s lawsuit against the Jackson City Council over the garbage contract. Judge Dickinson said he would adopt his April 1st ruling and would not address the question as it relates to the mayor’s veto […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Adams County jailer arrested in contraband bust

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A jailer who worked at the Adams County Jail has been arrested in connection to a contraband bust. The Natchez Democrat reported Nakeria Virgil was terminated as a jailer on Thursday, March 10. She was arrested on Wednesday, March 23 for conspiracy to commit a crime by furnishing contraband to […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A prominent attorney and former candidate for Mississippi Governor has passed away. John Arthur Eaves, Sr., ran for Mississippi governor three times. He is best known for representing clients across the state, nation, and internationally. His son John Arthur Eaves, Jr., tells us one of the cases...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

