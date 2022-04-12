ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman pleads guilty in death of newborn found in college dorm

By Associated Press
RAVENNA, OH (AP) – A woman has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a newborn whose body was found inside a trash bag at college dormitory outside Cleveland.

Body of baby found in dormitory at an Ohio college

Breyona Reddick entered her plea Friday as part of a deal with Portage County prosecutors, who agreed to dismiss several other counts including aggravated murder, child endangerment and tampering with evidence.

The 21-year-old Cleveland woman’s trial was due to start April 19. She now faces up to 11 years in prison when she’s sentenced later this year.

The newborn’s body was found in October 2019 inside a trash bag that had been left in a dormitory restroom at Hiram College, a small liberal arts school.

