Sponsored ContentBlu Atlas Review: Everything to Know About the Skin and Haircare Brand

Blu Atlas

Plenty of skin and haircare brands will claim that their products are the best and only choice for your body, but in reality, how many of them actually care about your health and wellness? If you’re going to invest your time and money into any brand, it is important to make sure that you find one that is always looking out for your best interests, and not merely looking to turn a profit. Blu Atlas is a men’s skin and haircare brand that is focused on bringing luxury grooming straight to your doorstep.

We understand how difficult it is to curate your own skin care regimen. In this Blu Atlas review, you’ll see this brand makes an effort to do it for you, offering an array of products that tackle concerns from dry hair to oily skin. With simplistic packaging and enjoyable scents, each product works well for men of all lifestyles, and are versatile enough to be used for every gender, in fact. Even with this bold mission to develop universally effective skin and hair care products for everyone, we still have to ask: is Blu Atlas any good? Let’s take a moment to review what this brand has to offer.

What Is Blu Atlas?

Blu Atlas is a brand for the modern man, taking the anxiety out of having to make the perfect product choices for your skin, hair, and body. When coming up with your grooming and shower routine, the process can be a little stressful, especially if you have no idea where to start. This brand doesn’t overwhelm you with a huge variety of face cleansers, body washes, and serums to choose from – they put the utmost effort into cultivating the ideal formula for each product so that virtually anyone can try them out and love them. There is no need to go into a store and spend fifteen minutes comparing shampoos.

Blu Atlas’s shopping experience is entirely online; with just a couple clicks, you can get all the tools you need for a fresher, cleaner you without having to leave the comfort of your home. You can also opt for their subscription service, which offers a 20% discount!

What Products Does Blu Atlas Have?

Blu Atlas has all the products you need to have a successful shower session. The brand separates their products into three different categories: Face + Skin, Hair + Body, and Fragrance.

Face + Skin

Volcanic Ash Face Cleanser: A deep-cleaning face wash that lifts impurities, dirt, and debris right out of your skin for perfectly clear pores. ($20)

Vitamin C Serum: A serum packed with mulberry root extract and ascorbic acid to reduce the appearance of dark spots and protect you from further UV damage. ($35)

Face Moisturizer: A facial cream that moisturizes and hydrates without leaving behind a greasy residue. ($22)

Aftershave: A post-shave treatment that stops irritation in its tracks, leaving behind alcohol-free relief that hydrates and disinfects. ($24)

Shave Cream: A shaving cream that smooths and softens facial hair for a clean and close shave every time. ($30)

Restorative Eye Stick: An eye serum that eliminates dark under-eyes and prevents the development of wrinkles and fine lines. ($35)

Purifying Face Mask: A powerful face mask that detoxes your skin while toning your complexion and balancing your pH levels. ($38)

Exfoliating Scrub: A physical exfoliant that removes leftover dead skin, dirt and debris without drying your face out. ($25)

Hair + Body

Shampoo: A gentle hair wash that cleanses your hair and scalp without removing the natural oils that keep your hair healthy. ($22)

Conditioner: A hydrating, lightweight conditioner that works well for all hair types. ($22)

Body Wash: A mild body cleanser that focuses on giving you a thorough clean while leaving your skin feeling smooth and moisturized

Deodorant: An all-natural deodorant that soaks up sweat with the help of bentonite and keeps you smelling fresh all day long. ($15)

Fragrance

Atlantis Cologne: The perfect fragrance for any man, during any time of day. Great for a professional setting or a cozy date night. ($100)

What Are Their Must-Have Products?

Volcanic Ash Cleanser

Those with picky skin know it is pretty difficult to find a face wash that meets all of their standards. If you tend to not react well to cleansers with chemical detergents, it is better to go with one full of all-natural surfactants and ingredients geared to ridding you of acne-causing dirt and debris without drying you out.

This cleanser contains Bentonite, which draws out oil and other impurities gently with every wash. A pH balancing formula, your skin will appear toned and smooth with the help of lactobacillus ferment filtrate, which also protects you against pollution and UV damage.

Restorative Eye Stick

Blu Atlas

For men, choosing an eye serum is more important than you think. Men tend to lose more collagen at a much more rapid rate than their female counterparts, so investing in great anti-aging products will help you in the long run. This Restorative Eye Stick allows you to look more awake and refreshed by reducing puffiness and putting dark circles to bed.

Vitamin C, caffeine, and algae extract team up to energize and brighten your eye area so even if you’re not the type to get your 8 hours, it will sure look like it. The serum’s stick form is also great for resisting any more manipulation to your eye area, so you don’t promote any further wrinkles or stretched-out skin.

Purifying Face Mask

Blu Atlas

Using a face mask is not only a weekly after-work treat you can indulge yourself in, it is also a life-saver for your complexion. Sometimes, your daily face cream just isn’t enough, and you need a product that will send a burst of hydration to your skin while soothing any redness or irritation you may have developed from shaving or exfoliation.

This kaolin clay face mask uses goji berry extract and algae extract to remove any excess dirt and oil you may have on your skin, while adding a layer of protection against post-shave inflammation.

Aftershave

Blu Atlas

You may not always use aftershave, but when you do, it’s hard to ignore the difference. Blu Atlas formulated their aftershave specifically to soothe even the most troubled of skin. Razor bumps and ingrown hairs will not dare make an appearance in the face of shea butter and aloe vera, which protect just as well as they moisturize. Rose Flower Water also adds a dose of revitalization, shooing away any persistent inflammation.

This is the best aftershave for men with sensitive skin that does not react well to other splashes or balms! Blu Atlas ensures that this aftershave is totally alcohol and sulfate-free, so your skin will be relieved knowing it won’t suffer from any excess dryness.

Shampoo

Blu Atlas

You absolutely do not need sulfates in order to get that foamy clean you’ve always enjoyed. Blu Atlas developed their shampoo to hydrate every follicle while cleaning your hair and scalp with a coconut-based surfactant. This plant-derived detergent cleanses and relieves your scalp, while controlling your oil production so you don’t feel the need to overwash during the week.

As you wash, rinse, and repeat, you’ll notice your hair doesn’t have that bare, stripped feeling that other shampoos can leave behind. This shampoo also contains aloe leaf juice and jojoba oil, which moisturize your hair and scalp just as effectively as they protect your strands.

Conditioner

Blu Atlas

Many people want a conditioner that adds intense hydration to their hair, but hate that thick, weighed-down feeling that many formulas tend to have. This feeling is primarily caused by silicones, which can leave buildup and residue that can lead to flakes and dandruff.

Your conditioner should be adding more moisture to your hair, not taking it away! Blu Atlas created this lightweight conditioner to suit all hair types, so if you’ve been avoiding conditioner because you’re afraid of the greasy after-effects, fear no more.

Reasons to Choose Blu Atlas

All-Natural, Vegan Formula

In addition to making all of their products free from artificial fragrances, Blu Atlas has made efforts to make their entire brand totally vegan and all-natural. This issue with other skin and hair care brands is that they depend too heavily on chemical detergents, fragrances, and other components to “heighten” your shower experience.

In reality, many of these ingredients work against your body chemistry, so people with sensitive skin cannot enjoy all the benefits of a product they have been looking forward to. With plant-derived ingredients, your body is built to process them so you have a less likely chance of having a bout of irritation because of it. All Blu Atlas products are cruelty-free as well, so you can enjoy a clean shave and a fresh scalp in the most eco-friendly manner possible.

Luxury Skin and Hair Care at a Great Price

Many luxury skin and hair care brands price their products well above $50, making it pretty unattainable for the average person. Blu Atlas wants you to get a spa-like experience at a price that’s feasible, so all their products range from $15-100, with the average product being around $25-30. If you choose their subscription service, the price goes down even further. You deserve to indulge yourself with products that care for you and feel worth the splurge, and Blu Atlas makes it easy for that to happen.

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

We’ve all been there: you go to the store and buy a product and you cannot wait to get home and try it out. But as soon as you open the bottle, you either cannot stand the scent, or your skin and hair are completely rejecting it.

Whether we like it or not, this is a normal part of putting together your grooming routine, but it can also be quite risky to your wallet at the same time. Blu Atlas wants you to enjoy every aspect of your shopping experience with them. So, if you happen to have any issue at all with your product, you can return it and get all of your money back!

To Buy or Not to Buy

Now that we’ve taken a deep dive with our Blu Atlas review and looked at all they offer, it is time to decide: is this brand worth investing in? It seems to us that, from their safe, effective formulas to their straightforward variety of products, this would be the perfect brand for those that are either at the beginning of their thorough grooming journey, or are tired of rifling through shaving creams and cleansers to find ones that don’t bother their skin.

With Blu Atlas, it truly appears you can have it all! You will be able to enjoy the luxury experience from your first click to your first pump of product. Many brands do not care about your health and well-being, and only create their products with the intent of selling you a bottle of sweet-smelling foam.

However, when it comes to Blu Atlas, it truly looks like they care about offering the best all-natural grooming products for not only every man, but every human being. Our final consensus? Give Blu Atlas a try, you definitely won’t regret it.

Written in partnership with Grooming Playbook.