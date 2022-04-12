ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood is ignoring tween girls. ‘Turning Red’ shows why that needs to change.

By Kelly Lawler, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

It's tough to be a tween girl, weighed down by pimples, periods, peer pressure, crushes, bullies, schoolwork and other adolescent trauma. It's even tougher to find TV shows and movies that accurately capture those girls' unique lives.

Any parent with a Disney+ or Netflix subscription knows there is a sea of preschool and elementary-age content available to entertain young children with bright colors and loud songs for hours on end. And teen-targeted series and movies are a staple of Hollywood: Some of the most critically-renowned shows and films take place in high school, from "The Breakfast Club" to Netflix's risqué hit "Elite."

But it's a bit harder to find suitable choices for that in-between age, roughly 10 to 14, when girls are in middle school and on the cusp of more mature teen life. These "tweens" are going through one of the most difficult times of their adolescence, layered with the emotional and physical upheaval of puberty. The shortage of representational programming is part of the reason why, when Netflix canceled beloved series "The Baby-Sitters Club" and "Julie and the Phantoms," so many fans – adults and kids alike – were devastated. It's also why critics and many families gravitated to Pixar's latest film, "Turning Red," a metaphor for girls' puberty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SeZyn_0f6sIcxD00
Sophie Grace as Kristy, Vivian Watson as Mallory, Kyndra Sanchez as Dawn, Malia Baker as Mary Anne, Anais Lee as Jessi, Momona Tamada as Claudia and Shay Rudolph as Stacy in "The Baby-Sitters Club." Liane Hentscher/Netflix

Tween girls are one of Hollywood's bigger blind spots, even as their male counterparts have plenty of films and series to turn to for representation from "Boy Meets World" to "Boyhood" to "Shazam." It's a shame, considering it's exactly at this transitional and confusing age that young girls could benefit from seeing their experience reflected. "Girls are expected to go straight from 'Doc McStuffins' to 'Euphoria,'" former "Baby-Sitters" producer Rachel Shukert told Vulture last month.

We need more shows and films that show young girls who they are. And it would help if the TV shows were around for more than a season or two.

Review: 'The Baby-Sitters Club' on Netflix will lift you out of your doldrums

"Red" certainly helped young girls to be seen. In the Pixar film, released in March, 13-year-old Mei Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang) inherits a family curse that turns her  into a giant red panda, all fluff and destruction, anytime she feels an extreme emotion. That her first panda transformation occurs in the midst of puberty, when she begins crushing on boys and forging an identity separate from her mother (Sandra Oh), is no coincidence.

It's not just the idea of puberty turned into such an exquisite metaphor that makes "Red" so infinitely relatable and important for young girls. It's the acknowledgement that their lives and problems are important and worthy that makes the movie so effective: It understands their burgeoning romantic desires, their obsession with musical artists (a fictional boy band called 4Town that inexplicably has five members) and the intensity of female friendships.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NvgJl_0f6sIcxD00
The four best friends at the heart of Pixar's "Turning Red," voiced by Rosalie Chiang, Ava Morse, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Hyein Park. Pixar, PIXAR

The pearl-clutching reaction of some parents to the film's treatment of puberty and menstruation was only further proof that we need more films to do the same. There are dangers to not discussing a normal body function that half the population goes through, says Dr. Shawna Newman, director of child and adolescent psychiatry at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York.

"Puberty and developmental process, (they're) inevitable," she says. "Not thinking about it, learning about it, or talking about it really puts kids at a disadvantage and certainly girls at an enormous disadvantage."

Period talk: Pixar's ‘Turning Red’ caught some parents off guard, but the film isn't the problem

As for live-action series, "Baby-Sitters" and "Julie" had the ability to connect even more with young girls because each starred tween actresses who look and sound like their target audience.

"It felt unique to have a show about tween girls featuring actual tween actresses and fresh plot lines," Dorothy Loren, a clinical psychologist who works with children and adolescents, says of "Baby-Sitters." "When kids see positive media depictions of someone they can relate to, they can actually use the stories presented as a jumping-off point for exploring and solving their own adolescent issues."

"Baby-Sitters," about a group of middle school girls who form a club to make money, featured young characters dealing with juvenile diabetes, divorce and even systemic inequalities. Each episode focused on a different character, her struggles and victories, such as an absent father or feeling like the uncool kid in the club. Each girl felt real and well-rounded, recognizable from the Ann M. Martin books the series is adapted from but modernized for a world with smartphones and social media.

Even with ghosts, "Julie" hits on very real topics. The title character is mourning her mother when the musical fantasy series begins and works through her grief with the help of a rock band of ghosts who help her rediscover her love of music. It's an important message presented with a kicky rock soundtrack and glittery costumes. All of these tough issues are presented in an appropriate, approachable manner in both shows. It's a delicate balance to achieve.

Dwayne Johnson, Mayim Bialik need help: Vote for your TV favorites in 25th annual Save Our Shows poll

When it comes to parenting and screen time, considerably more attention is paid to the potential negative consequences of what kids and teens consume, rather than the positive effects of the best shows and movies.

Much of the TV aimed at tweens is aspirational, featuring older characters and wholesome themes. Disney Channel's "The Descendants" movie series, Disney+'s "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" and Nickelodeon and Paramount+'s "iCarly" all fit this category.

And while these kinds of shows are appropriate and entertaining, they don't necessarily achieve the same level of representation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zKuSS_0f6sIcxD00
Madison Reyes as the musically talented Julie in Netflix's canceled "Julie and the Phantoms." Eike Schroter/Netflix

"Youth who see themselves represented in media are going to feel heard and seen in a way that will allow them to accept all parts of themselves," Loren says.

Gary Marsh, former president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide and now an independent producer working with Disney , sees a lot of good in tweens watching older teens.

"Watching how slightly older kids engage with the world is one way kids ready themselves for the next chapter in their lives," he says via email. "At Disney Channel, we always believed the stories we created were intended, in part, as navigational tools for kids as they grow up."

There are hundreds of TV shows and movies young girls could choose from (or be exposed to) during their tween years. And that's not to mention all the other media they are confronted with, from TikToks to ads to video games. Kids are bombarded with so many messages that it can be a relief to find something safe, inspiring and genuinely entertaining made specifically for them.

But Hollywood makes media for the masses, and it is simply easier (and more profitable) to make something that can work for a broader audience of kids ages 6 to 14. So for every "Turning Red," we lose a "Baby-Sitters" or "Julie."

Puberty isn't getting any easier, but it might feel a little less awkward for a 14-year-old to shop for tampons if they've seen them on their favorite TV show first.

Panda-monium: Pixar's 'Turning Red' tackles female puberty like no other Disney film would dare

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hollywood is ignoring tween girls. ‘Turning Red’ shows why that needs to change.

