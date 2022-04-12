ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Community Connections: Stop School Violence

myhits106.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBruce Ward was in studio on Tue Apr. 12th to...

myhits106.com

Comments / 0

Related
13 WHAM

Stop the Violence Easter food drive is back

Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County is hosting the second annual Stop the Violence Easter Basket Food Drive. Nearly 4,000 food baskets, including typical Easter dinner items, have been given out to veterans and members of our community during previous drives. Monetary and food donations will be collected...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
NBCMontana

Dads in Schools program hopes to curb violence on campuses

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A group of parents is stepping in to solve an issue with violence in Las Vegas-area schools. Dads in Schools is providing a solution that was on the Clark County School District School Board of Trustees agenda Thursday night. "This is the community standing up...
EDUCATION
KATV

Community Connections: Literacy Action of Central Arkansas

In Pulaski County 21 percent of adults have low literacy. A non-profit group called Literacy Action of Central Arkansas is working to change that by helping people learn to read and write for free. Those impacted by the program say they have seen some major life changes. Caley Hawkins has...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Violence#Community Connections#Threat Assessment
Lawrence Post

Students are calling for a psychology professor to be fired after he was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business

Psychology professor was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business. Now, some students are calling for him to be fired. The president of the college and the dean of the faculty released a statement and said that the video shows a faculty member making offensive and racist comments at a local business. The college professor reportedly apologized to the employees involved and said he was committed to improve his actions and to educate himself further regarding the profound negative impact of discrimination.
COLLEGES
The Independent

Black Virginia high school teacher sues tenth grade student who left banana in classroom doorway for months

A Black high school teacher in Virginia is suing a tenth-grade student for racism after the minor was caught leaving a banana in the doorway of his classroom for months.Joel Mungo, a history teacher at Menchville High School for 21 years, said he had never seen such an act in his teaching career.He first noticed a banana outside his classroom door in October 2021, then he found a banana placed on the same spot at least once a month. "Someone left a banana at my door. The banana was perfectly placed in the doorway,” Mr Mungo told WAVY 10....
HIGH SCHOOL
The Independent

Assistant principal ‘took his own life’ in staff area of California middle school

An assistant principal died by suicide at a middle school in California, authorities say.Kraemer Middle School, in Placentia, went into lockdown after the faculty member, Moises Plascencia, was found dead in a “staff area” on Monday morning. The school district’s superintendent, Dr Jim Elsasser, addressed the tragedy in a statement.“Our assistant principal at Kraemer Middle, Moises Plascencia, took his own life in a private staff area on the school’s campus this morning,” Dr Elsasser said. “Fellow staff members and students were not present nor was the occurrence witnessed by anyone. The Placentia Police Department (PPD) responded swiftly to our...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Simplemost

Teacher’s Viral ‘Desk Pet’ Rewards For Students Have Become Classroom Trend

Many teachers and parents may see TikTok as time-wasters, especially as they see kids spending countless hours swiping from video to video and viral trend to viral trend. Teachers, though, are resourceful people and some have found ways to connect to one another and boost morale through the video platform. An online, professional camaraderie has led to teachers finding inspiration to carry on with a career that is challenging in the best of times, and almost impossible during situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic. (Trust me, I used to teach!)
PETS
Mid-Hudson News Network

School board votes for censorship in local high school

TOWN OF WAPPINGER – The Wappingers Central School District has banned a book from the John Jay High School Library after receiving a complaint from a parent. The book has never been checked out of the library. At a recent school board meeting, the district voted to remove the...
HIGH SCHOOL
Nashville News Hub

Middle school teacher played loud music on campus in an effort to disrupt state testing because he thought the students were stressed out and wanted to give them chance to take the test again

The middle school teacher reportedly played loud music in an effort to disrupt the FSA testing. School officials said the art teacher also posted his behavior on social media, saying he thought the students were stressed out and wanted to give them the chance to take the test again. The educator refused to turn the music down and caused a disturbance as he was escorted to the principal’s office, prompting the school to go on lockdown until the incident was resolved.
HIGH SCHOOL
Mid-Hudson News Network

Arlington school district responds to recent violence

LAGRANGE – A violent assault on a student at Arlington High School on Wednesday has drawn a response from Arlington Central School District officials. The Mid-Hudson News story of the viol. ent attack by two students on a third teenager can be found here. After the story was published,...
ARLINGTON, NY
WTGS

Community rallies against ongoing gun violence in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Members of the community gathered at the Economic Opportunity Authority in Savannah Saturday for a rally against gun violence. Speakers of the event said they had enough following recent shootings within the city. The rally host, Stephanie Collier, said the community must come together to...
SAVANNAH, GA
Classic Rock 105.1

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana

Whether it's a news story we have done today or over these last two years, it seems to me we are hearing of a continual uptick in the number of domestic violence cases. Ian, Brandon, and I scan the daily arrest reports for the Acadiana parishes, and there is not a day that goes by that there aren't multiple domestic violence arrests across our area.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Concord News Journal

Substitute high school gay professor fired for supporting LGBTQ+ rights because he was explaining why ‘he is wearing his rainbow wristband to students’

Few days ago, hundreds of people, including his colleagues, students and parents of students gathered to protest against the school’s decision to fire the substitute high school professor for violating the “religious and political topics” policy after the school board was informed that the gay professor had been explaining to his students why he was wearing his rainbow pride bracelet.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy