Mortenson Files Two Articles of Impeachment Against Ravnsborg: Crimes Causing Boever’s Death, Malfeasance in Office
Representative Will Mortenson (R-24/Pierre), who lives one mile from killer Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s house, has filed two articles of impeachment against Ravnsborg for the House to consider during today’s Special Session. Mortenson’s 2021i House Resolution 7002 acknowledges that the House should exercise impeachment “only… in grave and exceptional circumstances” and...dakotafreepress.com
