ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana moves to give local government permanent control of industry tax breaks

By Wesley Muller
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aRWMC_0f6sHy5k00

Declines in U.S. fossil fuel production would likely be replaced in the global market by OPEC oil, Russian natural gas and coal from other countries, said Nick Loris, the vice president of public policy with the Conservative Coalition for Climate Solutions, a group that advocates for market climate strategies. (Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator)

In one of his first acts in office, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a pair of executive orders that reformed the Industrial Tax Exemption Program (ITEP), a lucrative enticement for big business. The governor curtailed the tax break from 100% to 80% of property taxes owed and, most critically, gave local government some say over approval.

Now there’s a move in the Legislature to make those changes law. It would cement the authority of local taxing bodies — typically the parish council, sheriff and school board — to approve or deny their portion of the exemption.

If lawmakers support the proposal, then voters will consider amending the state’s constitution this fall to make the changes permanent.

Senate Bill 151 , sponsored by Sen. Rogers Pope, R-Denham Springs, was advanced without objection Monday by the Senate Committee on Revenue and Fiscal Affairs.

Prior to Edwards’ orders in 2016, Louisiana’s ITEP program was once considered one of the most generous tax incentives in the nation, exempting industrial and manufacturing sites from up to 100% of local ad valorem property taxes for 10 years virtually any time they added a new building or refurbished a piece of machinery.

Businesses would apply for ITEP incentives to the state Board of Commerce and Industry, which rubber stamped 99.95% of the applications it received, according to Together Louisiana, a grassroots group of residents who organized to oppose the program and styled it with the biting description “corporate welfare.”

According to the Louisiana Economic Development (LED) agency, which operates ITEP and the state’s other business incentive programs, ITEP resulted in approximately $10 billion of foregone property tax revenue from 2008 to 2015 that should have gone to local governments.

Other parts of the executive orders required that every ITEP project be tied to job creation. Previously, corporations did not have to create any new jobs in order to receive the tax exemption. And rather than just pitching their projects to the Board of Commerce, businesses now also have to court local officials if they want a property tax break.

By most accounts, the reforms have retained bipartisan support and provided large chunks of tax revenue for schools, infrastructure and public services at the city and parish levels.

Pope, a former school superintendent, said he started working on the constitutional amendment two years ago because it was important to preserve the ITEP reforms for the future, pointing out that the next governor could very quickly undo them all with the stroke of a pen.

The legislation has picked up a lot of steam. The Senate committee received 117 emails and dozens of cards from the public, indicating support for the measure. Not unexpectedly, opposition came from corporate lobby groups, including the Louisiana Association of Business (LABI) and Industry and Louisiana Chemical Association, and major corporations such as Exxon Mobil, among others.

LABI Vice President Jim Patterson, who spoke in opposition to the bill, suggested the reforms have turned businesses away from Louisiana. He cited statistics showing the total number of new ITEP applications the state has received dropped by nearly 600 times what it used to before 2017.

However, senators told Patterson the statistics were taken out of context. Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen, later cautioned the lawmakers and audience not to use statistics and “twist them into something that they’re not” when testifying before a legislative committee.

“You can take a really big number and whittle it down into something small, knowing what the truth of the consolidation of all those numbers were, and it can be rather misleading,” Ward said. “So, typically that is going to be found out. Whether LED was here or not, somebody was going to have that information.”

Patterson said the decline in ITEP applications is a sign businesses viewed the program as “cumbersome and problematic,” adding that the numbers went from 619 in in 2016 before the reforms took effect to 197 in 2017, followed by 150 in 2018.

“Clearly, we’re not bouncing back the way we should be,” he said.

Other senators asked how many of the pre-2017 ITEP applications were for small miscellaneous capital additions under $5 million, an incentive category the executive orders eliminated. Miscellaneous capital additions include such things as equipment maintenance and machinery refurbishment.

Sen. Gary Smith, D-Norco, said small capital projects previously accounted for roughly 80% of all ITEP applications.

Together Louisiana’s Broderick Bagert also explained that LED’s pre-2017 rules required a business to file a new application for every capital addition it was claiming, whereas now they are lumped together on the same form. Under the old rules, he said it was common for a business to have 36 ITEP applications pending in a single year.

Bagert also offered data that show ITEP has, in fact, expanded to more businesses since the reforms took effect. Citing the program’s statistics, he said capital investments increased from $83 billion in the five-year period before the reforms to $113 billion in the five-year period after. More telling, he said, is the number of start-ups, either new businesses or new industrial plants built by existing businesses, increased from 122 to 136.


SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Louisiana moves to give local government permanent control of industry tax breaks appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana lawmakers promise nursing home reform, but produce few proposals

The failure to protect nursing home residents from the squalid conditions of an evacuation center staged in an old pesticide warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish was arguably the biggest scandal from Hurricane Ida. State health officials were eventually forced to rescue hundreds of elderly and medically fragile people from the site, and several died in the […] The post Louisiana lawmakers promise nursing home reform, but produce few proposals appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Republicans face thin margins to override governor’s congressional map veto

The Louisiana Legislature is all but certain to have a veto override session starting Wednesday. What Republican leaders don’t know is whether they have enough votes to overturn Gov. John Bel Edwards’ rejection and put their version of Louisiana’s congressional map into place. Two-thirds of the Louisiana Senate and House each must vote in favor […] The post Louisiana Republicans face thin margins to override governor’s congressional map veto appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

House vote delayed on Louisiana adoption birth certificate bill

The sponsor of a bill that would allow adopted people to obtain copies of their original birth certificates delayed the House vote scheduled Thursday, asking his fellow lawmakers to think about the legislation over the weekend and vote for it on Monday.   House Bill 450, filed by Rep. Charles Owen, R-Rosepine, proposes that a person […] The post House vote delayed on Louisiana adoption birth certificate bill appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Kemp signs bill giving income tax refund from Georgia surplus

Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday signed legislation to use more than $1 billion in state surplus funds to provide an income tax refund this year. Under House Bill 1302, which received final passage from the Georgia Senate a week ago, single Georgians would be able to receive a $250 refund when they file their taxes, joint filers $500. The refunds would go to those who filed returns for the tax years 2020 and 2021, and the money would be available in six to eight weeks.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Legislature#Infrastructure#Tax Break#Russian#Itep#The Parish Council#Sheriff And School Board#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
TheStreet

The 5 Biggest Tax Credits You Might Qualify For

A number of federal tax credits exist to help taxpayers—primarily those in middle-income and low-income households—reduce the amount of taxes they owe or get the largest refund possible. Here are the 5 biggest tax credits you just might qualify for that can have a major impact on your income and tax situation.
INCOME TAX
Land Line Media

Four states move forward with fuel tax relief

Pursuit continues at multiple statehouses to provide price breaks on fuel tax collections. A handful of states are on the verge of approving tax breaks. In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont and legislative leaders are working on suspending collection of the state’s 25-cent gas tax through June. The state’s diesel tax would be unaffected.
VIRGINIA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

About a third of Louisiana K-12 schools still test for COVID-19

While the Louisiana Department of Health recommends that elementary, middle and high schools continue to regularly test their students for COVID-19, only about a third still do. About 600 of the nearly 1,900 Louisiana K-12 schools take part in the state’s free COVID-19 testing program, Kevin Litten with the health department said. Dr. Susan Hassig, […] The post About a third of Louisiana K-12 schools still test for COVID-19 appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy