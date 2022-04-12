ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dean Blandino rejoins XFL as VP of officiating

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U2jg6_0f6sC9HP00

Dean Blandino plans to rejoin the XFL when the league returns to action in 2023.

The XFL announced Tuesday that Blandino will return as the vice president of officiating and playing rules innovation. He was in charge of NFL officiating from 2013-17 and also worked as an NFL and college football rules analyst for Fox Sports.

“Football is a dynamic and ever evolving sport with increasing global appeal. From my time in the NFL through to the XFL, my focus has always been on bringing forward ideas and structure that can continue to support the game we love and allow it to grow into the future. Football is my passion and it’s an exciting time to be a part of the XFL as they build a dynamic game that will appeal to fans and players,” Blandino said in a statement. “I was thrilled to join the league initially in 2019 and happy to be back alongside this incredible ownership and leadership group as we gear up for 2023.”

Per the XFL, Blandino is expected to oversee officiating operations and develop innovative rules to achieve the league’s goal of producing dynamic gameplay.

“Dean is a true leader in the industry and has a passion for advancing and enhancing the game of football. His experience and creativity is unmatched, and we firmly believe that he will elevate our league to a new level,” said Dany Garcia, co-owner and chairwoman of the XFL. “Together, with our ownership group and leadership team, we are building something remarkable. The momentum continues to accelerate and we’re just getting started.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NFL
People

Cam Newton Under Fire for Misogynistic Comments About Women Who 'Don't Know When to Be Quiet'

NFL player Cam Newton is facing backlash for comments about women he made during a podcast appearance this week. In the latest episode of Barstool Sports podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game, published over the weekend, the former Panthers quarterback recalled his upbringing, saying that his father, mother, and grandmother gave him a "perfect example" of what a man is — and what a woman should be.
NFL
The Spun

Bob Stoops Lands New Head Coaching Job: Fans React

On Wednesday morning, the football world learned that former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is back in the head coaching ranks. Stoops was officially named as a head coach of the XFL – for the second time. He joins Wade Phillips, Hines Ward, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow and Anthony Becht as the head coaches for the 2023 season.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones announces first-ever NFL partnership with cryptocurrency company

Jerry Jones was elevated to the Pro Football Hall of Fame because of his contributions to the NFL, and not simply because he helped former head coach Jimmy Johnson build a dynasty in yesteryear. It was also because of his ability to blaze trails in the business world, being mostly responsible for stadium sponsorships that have become the norm in 2022 but were not in the early 1990s -- as one example of many -- when Jones went toe-to-toe with former commissioner Paul Tagliabue in the infamous fight involving sponsorship deals with Pepsi and Nike.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Blandino
Person
Dany Garcia
Person
Cam Newton
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Spun

Report: Legendary Pitcher Is No Longer With MLB Network

John Smoltz, the longtime MLB pitcher turned analyst, is reportedly no longer working for MLB Network. Smoltz has declined to receive the mandatory vaccine to work on MLB Network, according to a report. The network has made the decision to remove him from his role, as a result. MLB Network’s...
MLB
The Spun

Stephon Gilmore Reportedly ‘In Contact’ With 1 Team

We’re not sure what kind of off-shore bank account the Los Angeles Rams are using, but reportedly the reigning Super Bowl champs could have been “in contact” with free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Per The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, the Rams have had contact with the 2019 Defensive...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xfl#Texans#Panthers#American Football#Vp#Fox Sports
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst David Carr Projects Russell Wilson's Stats in Year 1 as Broncos' QB

Russell Wilson is coming off a decade-long stint with a Seattle Seahawks team that was reluctant to unleash the quarterback. Seattle's philosophy centered around Pete Carroll's physical, defensive-minded approach. Wilson landed with a team in the Denver Broncos that is going to be more than content to #LetRussCook. Despite a...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Former Auburn Tigers Quarterback Died On Wednesday

Nearly a week ago, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein was admitted to the hospital with severe back pain. A GoFundMe page set up for Klein said an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back. His condition quickly worsened and he was said to be “fighting for his life” as of last Thursday.
AUBURN, AL
PWMania

WWE Schedule Update On Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has been pulled from the listing for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event. We noted earlier this year how Lesnar was advertised for WrestleMania Backlash and Money In the Bank, from the time the events were first announced. Lesnar has not been seen since losing the WrestleMania 38 main event to new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but coming out of WrestleMania he was still being advertised for Backlash and Money In the Bank.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

News: Gil Brandt apologizes for remarks, Cowboys remember former assistant

The weekend was bookended with sadness for football fans. The tragic news of Dwayne Haskins’s untimely death shook many in the football community, but the grief was soon compounded by the thoughtless remarks made by a longtime Cowboys executive on Saturday morning radio. Gil Brandt has now issued an apology. And just 24 hours later, the NFL lost another beloved figure in former running back and running backs coach Gary Brown. Cowboys players and extended family will no doubt continue to pay their respects over the coming days.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Officially Announce “Major Business” News

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Dallas Cowboys will host a “major business announcement press conference” on Wednesday. Moments ago, we found out what that major announcement is all about. The Cowboys have become the first NFL team to partner with a cryptocurrency company by joining...
NFL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield, Wife Story Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

Baker Mayfield has been trending on social media for most of Wednesday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback made a podcast appearance in which he discussed everything that’s been going on with his career. Mayfield did not hold back with his feelings, revealing where he believes he might get traded. That’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones Comments On Former Cowboys Coach Gary Brown

Former Dallas Cowboys running backs coach Gary Brown passed away at the age of 52 after a battle with cancer. He was part of the Cowboys from 2013 to 2019 in what turned out to be his final NFL coaching job. Brown returned to the sidelines as running backs coach...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

51K+
Followers
42K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy