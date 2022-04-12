ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Ridge, AR

Lyon College baseball: Scots vs. Williams Baptist

By White River Now
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWALNUT RIDGE, Ark. – The Lyon College Scots baseball team swept a double-header from Williams Baptist on Saturday afternoon in American Midwest Conference action at Walnut Ridge. The Scots (25-14, 9-3) defeated Williams Baptist 6-3 and 12-5 to win the series 3-0 and continue a seven-game winning streak....

