ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Photos Show Enormous 20ft Python Caught in River Near Village

By Robyn White
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago

An enormous 20-foot python, which weighed in at 110 pounds, has been caught lurking in a river dam in Malaysia.

The snake was found in Sungai Ulu Lenggong village in the Baling District, on April 10, the Fire & Rescue Department of Malaysia said in a statement.

Fire officials arrived to the scene following an emergency call to remove the snake at 9.30 a.m. local time. It took five men to remove the enormous snake, The Star reported.

Photos showing the snake were shared by the Fire & Rescue Department, with images showing officers handling the snake with poles. The snake can be seen stretching across the river dam as the five-man team tries to secure it. One image shows the snake stretched out, showing its extreme size.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FIpTl_0f6sBA2g00

Once it was removed from the river dam, the ginormous python was handed over to the Wildlife Department for "further action," the fire department said.

The species of snake was not specified by the fire department, however, it was likely a reticulated python, which is the longest snake in the world.

Newsweek has contacted the Fire & Rescue Department of Malaysia for comment.

Reticulated pythons live throughout much of Southeast and South Asia, and can reach great lengths. They are non venomous and kill their prey by coiling around it and crushing it. It is thought that 20-foot is the largest they can grow, however, there have been reports of them being much larger.

In 2016, a 26-foot long python was found at a construction site in Malaysia. Although it was not officially measured by record keepers, the python may have been the longest snake ever found.

The longest snake to break the Guinness World Record held by a captive snake named Medusa . This snake lives in Kansas City, Missouri, and measures 25 feet, 2 inches in length.

There is currently no record on the books for the largest wild snake, but according to the Natural History Museum, a 32 foot python was found in 1912.

Graham Alexander, professor in herpetology at the University of the Witwatersrand , in South Africa, previously told Newsweek that he does not believe the snakes can reach up to 32 feet.

He said: "We should remember that captive specimens may have the potential to reach larger sizes than wild ones on account of a steady food supply and a lack of predation in captivity.

"I do know that there are a couple of cases of Burmese python and reticulated python reaching lengths of around 26 feet in captivity. These are truly exceptional."

While this particular snake weighed 110 pounds, reticulated pythons are not typically the heaviest snake. This is usually awarded to the green anaconda, which can reach weights of over 150 pounds.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Whale Carries Boat of Tourists on Its Back in Incredible Viral Video

Carriages can be powered by horsepower, but a group of tourists learned that whale-power could be useful too. A viral video that surfaced last week appears to show a group of tourists in a boat being carried along on a whale's back. The video was filmed in a lagoon near Guerrero Negro in Baja California Sur, Mexico.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

East Australian homes invaded by strange new visitors amid deluge - lawn prawns

“Lawn prawns” have taken over several homes in Australia’s east coast after heavy rains in the area forced the creatures to look for dry areas to seek shelter.Small and dull brown in colour, the creatures are prawns that are found on land.The creatures, normally considered harmless, are usually found in moist soil beneath leaf litter in the area.The creatures cannot, however, breathe under water but still need moisture to survive.Researchers believe that with heavy rains in Queensland and New South Wales, these creatures have moved to people’s homes.Shane Ahyong, a research scientist on marine invertebrates at the Australian Museum, said...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Daily Mail

Waving a Nazi flag or showing memorabilia bearing swastikas will FINALLY be made illegal as far-right groups grow across Australia

Waving a Nazi flag or displaying memorabilia bearing swastikas will be criminalised in NSW with the state government preparing laws to ban the hateful symbol. Attorney-General Mark Speakman has indicated the government is committed to introducing its own bill to criminalise the public display of Nazi symbols in order to 'provide an additional safeguard to the existing protections in NSW against vilifying conduct'.
AUSTRALIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Alexander
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
Sand Hills Express

Tourist killed by shark in popular snorkeling spot

An Italian tourist died Friday after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Colombia’s San Andres island in the Caribbean Sea, local media reported. The 56-year-old man, identified by Colombian press as Antonio Roseto Degli Abruzzi, was swimming near a cliff when he was bitten by the shark.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venomous Snake#Pythons#Reticulated Python#The Wildlife Department
The Independent

Norwegian cruise ship with thousands of passengers onboard runs aground in Dominican Republic

Strong winds have caused a large cruise ship with thousands of passengers on board to run aground off the Dominican Republic.The 326-metre-long Norwegian Escape was heading out to sea when the incident occurred on Tuesday.A spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line said the Norwegian Escape "made contact with the channel bed as it was departing Puerto Plata".Passengers said they heard a “loud thud” and some said they felt the ship listing to one side.No passengers or crew were injured.It took seven hours to free the ship. After an initial attempt using tugboats failed, a decision was made to wait for...
ECONOMY
natureworldnews.com

"Vehicle From Hell" - Authorities Intercept Truck Carrying 282 Dogs for Meat Trade in China

In deplorable circumstances, animal rights activists and local police in China have captured a truck transporting over 300 dogs headed for the meat or pet industries. According to a statement from animal welfare non-profit Humane Society International, the truck, carrying 260 pups and 22 adult dogs, was stopped on a highway in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui after an arduous 1,000-mile journey.
CHINA
Kisha Walker

Four Dismembered Bodies Discovered in a Well-Known Troubled Caribbean Resort in Mexico

*Information reported by The US SUN has been used as a source for this report*. Authorities have reported Thursday, the discovery of four dismembered human male bodies in the Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen, known to be a troubled establishment. The bodies of the four men were dumped near a housing development. The prosecutor's office in the state of Quintana Roo have said, the male bodies did not show signs of bullet wounds, it's unclear how the men died. However, the fact that the bodies were dumped together in the shrubs beside an access road suggested a gangland-style killing, Authorities reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
Country
Malaysia
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Python
iheart.com

Security Camera Captures Pair Of Entities Descending From Sky In Mexico

A security camera captured what appears to be a pair of entities descending from the sky before frightening a group of dogs. According to reports, the video was recorded in San Vicente Chicoloapan in late February and surfaced online late last week. Two slightly transparent forms slowly float down from...
AMERICAS
Daily Mail

Diver shares urgent great white shark warning after a terrifying close call just eight metres from the shore: 'I haven't seen it like this in 45 years'

An Australian diver has warned ocean lovers to carry a tourniquet if they dare venture into the surf after he encountered a 3.5 metre great white shark over the weekend. The man, who posted in popular Sydney Facebook group Bondi Local Loop, said he became separated from two of his fellow dive buddies on Sunday only to come face to face with a deadly shark.
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
876K+
Followers
89K+
Post
799M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy