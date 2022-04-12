Photos Show Enormous 20ft Python Caught in River Near Village

An enormous 20-foot python, which weighed in at 110 pounds, has been caught lurking in a river dam in Malaysia.

The snake was found in Sungai Ulu Lenggong village in the Baling District, on April 10, the Fire & Rescue Department of Malaysia said in a statement.

Fire officials arrived to the scene following an emergency call to remove the snake at 9.30 a.m. local time. It took five men to remove the enormous snake, The Star reported.

Photos showing the snake were shared by the Fire & Rescue Department, with images showing officers handling the snake with poles. The snake can be seen stretching across the river dam as the five-man team tries to secure it. One image shows the snake stretched out, showing its extreme size.

Once it was removed from the river dam, the ginormous python was handed over to the Wildlife Department for "further action," the fire department said.

The species of snake was not specified by the fire department, however, it was likely a reticulated python, which is the longest snake in the world.

Newsweek has contacted the Fire & Rescue Department of Malaysia for comment.

Reticulated pythons live throughout much of Southeast and South Asia, and can reach great lengths. They are non venomous and kill their prey by coiling around it and crushing it. It is thought that 20-foot is the largest they can grow, however, there have been reports of them being much larger.

In 2016, a 26-foot long python was found at a construction site in Malaysia. Although it was not officially measured by record keepers, the python may have been the longest snake ever found.

The longest snake to break the Guinness World Record held by a captive snake named Medusa . This snake lives in Kansas City, Missouri, and measures 25 feet, 2 inches in length.

There is currently no record on the books for the largest wild snake, but according to the Natural History Museum, a 32 foot python was found in 1912.

Graham Alexander, professor in herpetology at the University of the Witwatersrand , in South Africa, previously told Newsweek that he does not believe the snakes can reach up to 32 feet.

He said: "We should remember that captive specimens may have the potential to reach larger sizes than wild ones on account of a steady food supply and a lack of predation in captivity.

"I do know that there are a couple of cases of Burmese python and reticulated python reaching lengths of around 26 feet in captivity. These are truly exceptional."

While this particular snake weighed 110 pounds, reticulated pythons are not typically the heaviest snake. This is usually awarded to the green anaconda, which can reach weights of over 150 pounds.