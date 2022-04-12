Wichita man sentenced to prison in animal cruelty case
A Wichita man has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for animal cruelty and other...www.kake.com
A Wichita man has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for animal cruelty and other...www.kake.com
lock him up and throw away the key as far as I'm concerned... I don't think anyone would miss him and no I'm not sorry... I would not be a very benevolent judge in these sort of cases...
he should of got 3 years for just killing the puppy and another 3 years for the other changes.
Comments / 9