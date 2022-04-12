ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First regulated cannabis market in NY launching in Akwesasne

By Delaney Keppner
 1 day ago

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe will be launching the first regulated cannabis market in New York State.

Starting April 15, several Akwesasne businesses will offer cannabis and cannabis products for sale in compliance with the Tribe’s Adult Use Cannabis Ordinance. The ordinance states that adults 21 years old or older can transport, possess, and use up to three ounces of cannabis and up to 24 grams of concentrated cannabis.

SRMT holding vote to change name to ‘Akwesasne Mohawk Tribe’

Retail stores including Budders Cannabis Store located at 508 State Route 37, King Canna located at 8 Raquette Point Road, and Weedway, located at 935 State Route 37 will all offer the cannabis products starting Friday. The Tribe also stated that Bank Side Flowering Company LLC and Lefty’s Cultivation will be growing cannabis.

Since New York State has not authorized any retail cannabis outlets, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe was the first in New York to establish a tribally-licensed, legal framework for adult-use cannabis sales. Additionally, the Tribe is the first in the United States to regulate and license tribal member-owned businesses.

According to the Tribe, licensing fees collected from licensed cannabis operations will be used to keep community members employed and fund a wide range of essential community services. The funds gathered will help support educational scholarships, public safety, road maintenance, elder assistance, health care, and community organizations.

Tribal Chief Michael Conners said he believes the system will benefit the community while providing a safe product for consumers.

“We are confident that the hard work of the tribally licensed cannabis business owners will result in loyal customers from beyond Akwesasne,” Conners said. “We know that it took a while, but we are confident that our system is designed to provide quality product, in a regulated system, with Compliance oversight and a qualified Board of Managers to see that all regulations are followed for the safety of our community and consumers.”

