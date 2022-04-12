ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi State guard Ashley Jones enters transfer portal

By STEFAN KRAJISNIK Daily Journal
 1 day ago
The next step in the college basketball journey for Ashley Jones includes the transfer portal.

STARKVILLE • Mississippi State's Ashley Jones has entered the transfer portal, a source told the Daily Journal. She has one season of eligibility remaining.

Her departure leaves new head coach Sam Purcell with eight scholarship players on his current roster.

Jones averaged 4.1 points per game for the Bulldogs last season. She joined MSU prior to the 2020-21 season from Temple but had to sit due to NCAA transfer rules.

Jones' role with MSU changed throughout the season, but she wound up as one of seven active players for interim head coach Doug Novak at the season's end. She scored a season-high 17 points on Senior Day against Arkansas before playing just one minute in MSU's lone SEC tournament game against Kentucky.

She spent two years at Temple — the first of which she sat out due to transfer rules after coming over from West Virginia.

In the lone season she took the court for the Owls, Jones averaged 16 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. She was named newcomer of the year in the American Athletic Conference and earned second-team All-AAC honors.

She averaged 2.8 points per game in her freshman season (2017-18) at West Virginia.

Jones is a Philadelphia native who attended Neumann-Goretti Catholic High School. She ranked as the No. 75 overall player in the country and the No. 15 point guard by ESPN out of high school.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

KJ Jefferson is among the SEC’s best quarterbacks, according to On3

As the “talking season” stage of the College Football offseason gets closer, the hype surrounding Arkansas football continues to grow. One of the reason’s for the Razorbacks’ popularity, is quarterback KJ Jefferson. So much so, that Jefferson is thought to be one of the best quarterbacks in the Southeastern Conference. Jesse Simonton of On3 released his SEC Quarterback Power Rankings on Sunday, and Jefferson ranks among the conference’s best, checking in at No. 2. Jefferson is behind Alabama’s Bryce Young for the top spot and is ranks higher than Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler, and Kentucky’s Will Levis, among...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
Yardbarker

Report: Oklahoma Loses Second Player Today to Transfer Portal

Monday morning, the same website reported that senior guard Elijah Harkless had entered the portal. Entering the portal does not necessarily mean a player is leaving. It only means he’s being allowed, by NCAA rule, to explore the option of transferring and can entertain offers from other programs. Issanza,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson makes Top 5 for 4-star Texas OL

Four-star offensive lineman out of Permian (Odessa, Texas) Harris Sewell announced that Clemson is one of the five schools left on his shortlist of where he could be playing football next season. Taking his announcement to Twitter this Wednesday, Sewell will now choose between Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, and Texas A&M. With the Tigers extending a scholarship offer to Sewell back on November 1st after attending Clemson’s victory over Florida State, Clemson likely made a strong impression on the four-star recruit as they make his top five choices months later. At 6’4, 300-pounds, Sewell is one of the highest-rated interior linemen in the 2023 recruiting class. Sewell is a top-100 recruit in the class, with ESPN ranking him No.65 nationally and 247Sports ranking him No.100, respectively. Sewell would be a welcome addition to the Clemson offensive line that has had its fair share of struggles over the past couple seasons. Super blessed to be in this position. From this point forward I will be focusing on these schools. All glory to the man above! Lamentations 3:25-27 MSG pic.twitter.com/RIOo7Hn0RX — Harris Sewell (@harris_sewell) April 13, 2022 List What we learned from Clemson's spring game  
ODESSA, TX
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
10K+
Followers
315
Post
1M+
Views
