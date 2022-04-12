Mississippi State guard Ashley Jones enters transfer portal

The next step in the college basketball journey for Ashley Jones includes the transfer portal. Mississippi State Athletics

STARKVILLE • Mississippi State's Ashley Jones has entered the transfer portal, a source told the Daily Journal. She has one season of eligibility remaining.

Her departure leaves new head coach Sam Purcell with eight scholarship players on his current roster.

Jones averaged 4.1 points per game for the Bulldogs last season. She joined MSU prior to the 2020-21 season from Temple but had to sit due to NCAA transfer rules.

Jones' role with MSU changed throughout the season, but she wound up as one of seven active players for interim head coach Doug Novak at the season's end. She scored a season-high 17 points on Senior Day against Arkansas before playing just one minute in MSU's lone SEC tournament game against Kentucky.

She spent two years at Temple — the first of which she sat out due to transfer rules after coming over from West Virginia.

In the lone season she took the court for the Owls, Jones averaged 16 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. She was named newcomer of the year in the American Athletic Conference and earned second-team All-AAC honors.

She averaged 2.8 points per game in her freshman season (2017-18) at West Virginia.

Jones is a Philadelphia native who attended Neumann-Goretti Catholic High School. She ranked as the No. 75 overall player in the country and the No. 15 point guard by ESPN out of high school.