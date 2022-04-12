ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

High winds and fallen power lines: What you need to know during a power outage

By Diana Castillo
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HjupA_0f6s9B1m00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Strong winds in the forecast for Tuesday mean there's a chance of falling trees and power lines.

In the case of a power outage, energy experts say it’s all about being prepared. Officials recommend having an emergency kit on hand, one that you can find even in the dark. The kit should be stocked with fresh batteries, a battery-powered radio, and a flashlight.

During a power outage, officials say to avoid using candles, lanterns, or oil lamps because of the fire risk. Black Hills Energy recommends unplugging any sensitive electronic equipment like computers. Surge protectors can also keep your electronics safe if there's an outage.

You should also avoid opening your fridge or freezer more than necessary. Undisturbed food can stay frozen in most freezers for 12 to 48 hours.

Remember never to use charcoal grills to heat your home or cook indoors, using those can cause dangerous carbon monoxide fumes to accumulate.

When using a portable generator, make sure you follow the manufacturer's safety and operating guidelines and be sure to use it in a well-ventilated area.

Black Hills Energy in Pueblo says if a service interruption happens Tuesday, they'll be working to restore it as quickly as possible.

People are also asked to avoid downed power lines.

For more information and how to report outages for Black Hills Energy, click here.

The post High winds and fallen power lines: What you need to know during a power outage appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 1

Related
ValleyCentral

Reports of power outages due to heavy winds

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Heavy winds are hitting areas of the Rio Grande Valley and reports of power outages are coming in and companies are responding to residents impacted. AEP Texas AEP Texas crews reported they are working to restore power to approximately 2,000 Pharr area residents. Due to the heavy winds, AEP […]
EDINBURG, TX
KX News

Snowstorm so far: Slippery roads, high winds, reduced visibility

The snowstorm is here, bringing with it high winds, slippery roads, reduced visibility and, for at least one community, a snow emergency declaration. Before 8:00 a.m., Interstate 94 through Bismarck and Mandan was slippery with snow and scattered areas of ice. Visibility, according to reports from drivers, was perhaps half a mile at best as […]
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
City
Pueblo, CO
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Industry
Pueblo, CO
Industry
Pueblo, CO
Business
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
OutThere Colorado

19 stuck semis shut down interstate as snow moves through Colorado

As a storm continues to hit parts of Colorado, some travelers ran into issues due to road closures. One closure that was particularly bad was one that took place on I-70 in the Floyd Hill area, near Golden, when a reported 19 semis got stuck in eastbound lanes during the early hours of the Thursday commute. While this closure has since been cleared, another closure has popped up on I-25 near Trinidad due to adverse conditions.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Power Outage#What You Need#Need To Know#Extreme Weather#Black Hills Energy
OutThere Colorado

"Major rock slide" closes highway in Colorado, no estimate of reopening

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 133 has been closed at mile marker 44 due to what they're calling a "major rock slide." This closure is located on the western side of well-known mountains such as Capitol Peak and the Maroon Bells, with Aspen found on the eastern side of these peaks. Highway 133 is part of a route that travels south from Carbondale, eventually connecting with Highway 125 and Crested Butte. It also connects to Highway 92, which provides access to Delta...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
OutThere Colorado

24 inches of snow possible, travel disruptions likely in Colorado

Big snow is about to hit some parts of Colorado and forecasts are now calling for even more accumulation than what was predicted yesterday. According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to fall from late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening, dropping the deepest totals in the Front Range foothills, along the Palmer Divide, and along mountains east of the Continental Divide.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Fire scorches about 1,000 acres on Thursday in Colorado, 10 agencies help gain control of the blaze

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - About 10 fire departments were helping battle a grass fire north of Las Animas in Colorado on Thursday. According to Troy Abdulla with Bent County Emergency Management, there were at least three grass fires that sparked Thursday morning in an area off County Road 14 near Blue Lake Reservoir. Two smaller ones in the area near a hog farm were quickly extinguished. The Bent County Sheriff’s Office first learned of the larger fire off CR 14 at about 10:15 a.m. The largest fire was fully contained by about 3 p.m. The sheriff’s office believes about 1,000 acres burned, but that is an early estimate and could change.
BENT COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Massive slide takes place on Colorado mountain pass, crews search for possible burial

According to a press release from the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, an investigation is underway to determine whether or not someone may have fallen victim to an avalanche that took place on Loveland Pass. At about 8:00 AM, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office Communications Center received a report of a large avalanche that took place in the area of the Loveland Pass backcountry skiing area, to the west of the pass summit parking lot. The avalanche was quite large – several hundred feet...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

86-mile stretch of I-70 shut down amid dangerous weather in Colorado

UPDATE: According to a 1:31 PM update, this closure has been extended from the Aurora area to the Kansas border. It is now from MM 292 to MM 449 – 157 miles. As of 4:45 PM, this remains the most recent update on CDOT's CoTrip map. According to a 12:39 PM update on Monday afternoon, a large portion of I-70 has been closed in eastern Colorado due to hazardous conditions. The Colorado Department of Transportation says that there's currently no estimated time of reopening, with...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Voice

Line Of Severe Storms Will Bring Downpours, Strong Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes

Potentially severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts will sweep through the region on the final day of the winter season on Saturday, March 19. "The threat will stem from an area of low pressure and its associated cold front that will march eastward through the Ohio Valley and Northeast through the day Saturday and into the evening hours Saturday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy