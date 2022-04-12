ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

1 Dead As Car Plunges Into Water In Morris County (DEVELOPING)

By Valerie Musson
 1 day ago
Long Hill Township Police Department Photo Credit: Long Hill Township Police Department via Facebook

One person was pronounced dead after a car plunged into water in Morris County Tuesday morning, developing reports say.

The vehicle was found in the water with an unresponsive driver near 977 Valley Road around 10:30 a.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The address appears on Google Maps as the location of Valley Mall in the Gillette section of Long Hill.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the initial report says.

The major crimes and Morris County crash teams were also being notified.

Police did not immediately respond to DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Comments / 1

Morris County, NJ
