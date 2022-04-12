ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troopers seize $14K in fentanyl during southern Ohio traffic stop

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized about $14,800 worth of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Scioto County on April 7.

Troopers stopped an SUV with Florida license plates for a lane change violation on U.S. 23. According to the highway patrol, troopers noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, prompting a search.

Firefighter killed in Wayne County crash was 15-year veteran of department

The patrol said they found a small amount of pot and about 114 grams of fentanyl.

The driver, Darius Marrow, 27, and the passenger, Roneisha Anderson, 24, both of Columbus, were taken to the Scioto County Jail. Both were charged with possession and trafficking.

If convicted, they face up to 22 years in prison.

