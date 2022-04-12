ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Community Counts: State Treasurer Mike Frerichs visits DREAAM House

By Matthew White
WCIA
WCIA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bbiGj_0f6s6bFP00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s always beneficial to save as much money as you can early on in life. At some point, part of those savings transition to retirement funds. Something the state Treasurer is still celebrating.

That’s because his office has a program called Secure Choice Retirement Savings that reached a milestone this year. It signed up over 100,000 new employees who saved over $85 million for retirement. One of the employers in the program is our local DREAAM House, a non-profit reaching, teaching and empowering our youth.

“I’m a Champaign resident. So it’s really nice to be here with an employer that’s helping give people a brighter future. Helping to save their own money so they’ll be able to have a retirement with dignity. It’s great to bring my daughter here and see some of the great work they do for young people in this community,” says Michael Frerichs, the state Treasurer.

Frerichs also visited Central Illinois from Springfield to share his excitement for the Charitable Trust grant program. It will help smaller non-profits throughout Illinois, like DREAAM House, provide food, housing and workforce skill development to people in need. A chance for our communities to have a solid foundation.

Tracy Dace, the founder and CEO of DREAAM House couldn’t be more grateful for Frerich’s visit. Not just because of the knowledge he shared, but the hope he left behind that our youth can be financially sound. Even though they serve kids starting at three-years-old, Tracy believes it’s never too early to educate that.

“We begin to think about how do we plan for college. How do we plan for future possibilities in their lives. He gave them a window of that by just being here and sharing what the responsibilities are of the state Treasurer.”

Frerichs also brought his daughter along on the visit and DREAAM House kids, or “DREAAMERS,” took every opportunity to make her feel welcome. One or two even hugged her spontaneously. Just a precious moment that has become a secondhand expectation due to the lessons and mentalities they encourage in the youth.

“We have a two-fold mission. To build academic skills but also social and emotional skills. We teach DREAAMERS about friendship, kindness, love and so today you saw that in that embrace. That we are pouring into them the attitudes about others we want them to have every day when they’re at school, in the community and at home.”

Tracy also shared that Frerich’s visit can hopefully inspire a decrease in violence by youth, by showing them the possibilities that come with financial literacy and stability in their lives. A big goal for Frerich’s office in Springfield as well.

To learn more about DREAAM House, click here .

For more on the Secure Choice Retirement Savings program, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Community Counts: The Black K.A.R.E Initiative

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Last week, we brought you an interview on the Morning Show to encourage healthier habits in our communities, in particular getting screened for kidney disease and diabetes. Today, we discussed the Black K.A.R.E program, a health initiative launched by the Central Illinois Chapter of the Links, Inc. The mission of the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Community Counts: Central Illinois Chapter of The Links, Incorporated

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Knowing what direction our health is going in can be scary, especially for those facing life-changing diseases like kidney disease or diabetes. But one not-for-profit organization made entirely of women is stepping in to help. Although it’s a national group, we have a local chapter as well. This collection of women […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Champaign, IL
Government
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Springfield, IL
Champaign, IL
Sports
State
Illinois State
Champaign, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
KWQC

Frerichs promotes Secure Choice retirement program

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs says 40% of private-sector employees across the state work for a business that doesn’t offer a retirement savings plan. He hopes more people will enroll in the state’s Secure Choice program. Frerichs said Monday that more than 100,000 workers and 6,400...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Officers investigate after 2 homes hit by gunfire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are investigating after a call of shots fired on Sunday night. Champaign Police officials said they got a report of shots fired near West Kirby Avenue and Westfield Drive. When they got there, officers found shell casings in the street and two homes hit by gunfire. No one was hurt […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

ISP responding to crash on I-72

UPDATE: ISP is detouring the eastbound I-72 to exit 144, on the northeast edge of Decatur. MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police are on the scene of a single truck tractor semi-trailer crash on I-72 eastbound at milepost 154 in the construction area. Officers are telling people to use caution in the area as […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

FBI searches house Wednesday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a large police presence, including the FBI, Wednesday morning in a Champaign neighborhood. It was near Goldenview and Brentwood drives. A house was surrounded. Officials with Springfield FBI said it was a court-authorized search. No other details have been released.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Frerichs
WCIA

Homeowners assistance program opens

CHICAGO (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority announced on Tuesday that the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) is now open to assist homeowners who have fallen behind on mortgage payments and related housing payments because of COVID-19. Struggling homeowners are eligible for up to $30,000 in assistance. “Housing stability is a […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Champaign Police investigate overnight shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a report of a shooting at Apricot Drive at around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered that a woman had suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. She was immediately rendered medical aid and was transported by ambulance to a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Self, Kruger return to Champaign to give back with Underwood

GIFFORD (WCIA) — Very rarely are three coaches as successful as Bill Self, Lon Kruger, and Brad Underwood all together at the same time, much less ones tied together by the same university. “It’s reliving a little bit of Illini history,” says Underwood. “And we’re doing it for an unbelievable cause, Coaches vs. Cancer.” Illinois’s […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Karen Clevenger named METCAD Telecommunicator of the Year

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — METCAD recently made a Facebook post, congratulating Karen Clevenger for being named the METCAD Telecommunicator of the Year 2022. According to officials, Clevenger has served METCAD for 24 years in different positions. She started her METCAD career in 1998. Several members of the TC staff nominated Clevenger for this award, […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Treasurer#Friendship#Dreaam House#Charitable Trust
WCIA

Chicken tenders and cocktails with Hy-Vee

We’re checking out the options of chicken tenders at Hy-Vee. Plus, they have a great breakfast cocktail menu at their Market Grille. Chef’s Creations Take-and-warm dinners prepared by our chefs available daily. Market Grille 217-726-1011. We offer a full wait staff for all your breakfast, lunch & dinner...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Easter bunny race cars with Adelynn and Hudson

CiLiving host, Heather Roberts, is joined in the CI Kitchen by her niece and nephew, Adelynn & Hudson, to make a sweet Easter treat. You can find the recipe and instructions for these adorable Easter bunny race cars at the website HERE.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for bank robbery suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties is asking for the public’s help in solving a bank robbery that happened last week. On April 8, a man entered the U.S. Bank at 800 East Grand Avenue and displayed a gun, demanding money from the teller. He fled south on foot after […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Longtime sportscaster and ‘Voice of the Illini’ dies at 90

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – He was a sports broadcaster, a friend to many, and so much more. The Champaign-Urbana community lost a legend over the weekend. Jim Turpin died Sunday morning at 90 years old. His WDWS radio colleagues celebrated him Monday with a special show. “He set the standard of excellence. When I got […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WCIA

Police make second arrest in string of drive-by shootings in North Champaign

Bystanders caught in the crossfire continue to recover CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Courthouse security officers arrested 22-year-old Aaron Young Wednesday in connection to a drive-by shooting on I-74 in North Champaign in late March. Young was in court for an unrelated case when he was taken into custody on a warrant for attempted […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Arrest warrants issued in murder investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced on Tuesday that it recently obtained arrests warrants for two people in the investigation of a teenager’s murder. 22-year-old Freiashya Ayres and 21-year-old Travell Washington are wanted for the murder of 17-year-old Kamareon Rice. Rice was shot on March 5 in the parking lot of the […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

State Police: Southbound I-55 shut down by crash

Update at 9:14 p.m. The highway has been cleared and all lanes are open. Original article LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are on the scene of a crash on southbound Interstate 55 that has left the highway completely blocked. The crash happened near Milepost 129 and involved a commercial motor vehicle. Troopers […]
LOGAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

WCIA

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy