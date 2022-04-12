ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

FHP increasing enforcement during Easter Holiday

By Tess Rowland
 1 day ago

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB )– During the Easter Holiday, you can expect the roads to be flooded with traffic from tourists looking to visit the white sandy beaches. The Florida Highway Patrol said in response to the crowds, there will be even more enforcement on the roads.

Lieutenant Jason King said his troopers have seen an increase in distracted driving within the area, which has been the root cause for many fatal crashes he and his troopers work.

“From 2014 to 2021, distracted driving crashes increased by more than 33 percent,” said King.

Data from the Florida Highway Patrol reflects such an increase, showing that 56,425 crashes occurred statewide with a cause of distracted driving in 2021. This resulted in 333 fatalities and 2,723 serious bodily injuries.

Body found in a Okaloosa County river

King said that distractions his troopers see vary from texting and driving, to inattentiveness, to eating while driving. The most common and most dangerous, King said is texting while driving.

In 2019, the Wireless Communications While Driving law changed enforcement of the ban on texting while
driving from a secondary offense to a primary offense, which allowed law enforcement to stop a vehicle
solely for using a wireless communications device while driving.

“You can face a fine that is an upwards of a $100 for being on your phone while driving,” he said.

To avoid driving while distracted, King recommended to plan ahead.

“Make sure you have the destination you’re headed to mapped in, put away your cellphone and if you need to make a call rely on your copilot,” he said.

King also warned that distracted drivers have driving patterns that could resemble a drunk driver, like swerving lanes and driving at too high or too slow of speeds.

King recommends if you encounter a distracted driver that may be a threat to the public to call *347.

