Stacey Fitts navigated his old truck up a winding path of gravel and ice until he reached an exposed ridge. He parked near a giant white wind turbine, whirring in the breeze. “And it just keeps getting bigger and bigger and bigger the closer you get,” Fitts said as he gazed at the turbine from his driver’s seat. “I just think they’re pretty. To me, it’s kind of like a dance. You know, this is a ballet up here on the hill. And I don’t see it as an eyesore.”

MAINE STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO