Armed Robbery Margaritaville

Officials announced that Jonathan Flagler, a Los Angeles County firefighter who died in a house fire earlier this year, not only suffered a heart attack prior to his death but also discovered methamphetamine in his system. He also tested positive for COVID-19. "Fire Fighter Flagler's sacrifice and memory will not be forgotten," County fire said in a statement. "He remains a respected fallen hero of our Fire Department and County family."Flagler died while battling a house fire in Ranchos Palos Verdes in the 30700 block of Tarapaca Road earlier this year on Jan. 6. "The smoke and the fire overcame (the firefighter)," interim...

5 HOURS AGO