Milford, CT

Seen Her? New Milford Woman Has Been Missing Since Late January

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YPlZu_0f6s4iUu00
Jennifer Sullivan Photo Credit: Milford Police Department

An alert has been issued by police in Connecticut as they seek the public’s assistance in locating a woman who has not been seen in months.

In New Haven County, the Milford Police Department released new photos of Jennifer Sullivan, who was reported missing on Sunday, Jan. 30.

According to police, Sullivan was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 5 in New London.

Sullivan was described as being between 5-foot and 5-foot-2, weighing approximately 160 pounds with long, blonde, curly hair, and blue eyes. She also has a blue Grateful Dead bear tattoo on her ankle and a fairy tattoo on her back.

Anyone with information regarding Sullivan’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Milford Police Det. Gillian Gallagher at the department by calling (203) 878-6551 or (203) 783-4762 and referencing case number 825-22.

