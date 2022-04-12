ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Barry Svrluga 'fairly certain' Lerners end up selling the Nationals

By Chris Lingebach, The Sports Junkies
106.7 The Fan
106.7 The Fan
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k50w5_0f6s4ZVF00

It's hard to predict what the future might hold for the Washington Nationals, with the Lerner family declaring its intent to explore potential changes to its ownership structure.

That could include "the possibility of selling the team," as Barry Svrluga reported for The Washington Post on Monday. Or this exploratory process could result in the Lerners bringing on additional partners, as team spokeswoman Jennifer Giglio pointed out.

But, based on what he's hearing from people familiar with the process, Svrluga tells The Sports Junkies he's "fairly certain" the Lerners are going to sell. When asked in which direction he gets the sense Nats ownership is leaning, he posited that it's toward an outright sale.

"Again, I'm writing a news story, I have to [write] this is what they said , and that means something. Like, they are saying this publicly," Svrluga told The Sports Junkies on Tuesday. "I think that because, publicly, they want to keep all their options open, right? Like if they got an injection of cash and they could still maintain control of the team, maybe that makes some sense."

"In the end, I don't think that's what's going to happen," he said. "I am fairly certain they are going to sell. That's what people who are familiar with the process have told me."

Nats managing principal owner Mark Lerner told The Post his family has hired New York investment bank Allen & Company to research potential investors, and possibly buyers, for the club. It's the same investment bank that managed the sale of the New York Mets to Steven Cohen, who purchased the MLB club for $2.4 billion in 2020, as well as the NFL's Carolina Panthers in 2017. Allen & Company has also recently been hired to manage the sale of the Denver Broncos.

"And also, I think if you look at just the facts of the case, this Allen & Company — the investment bank — you don't pay them what I'm sure are exorbitant fees to dilly dally around exploring getting a little bit more cash," Svrluga said. "I think you hire them to find a buyer. And I would just be surprised if — I get the sense that the family, if they came to this conclusion, they're not doing it lightly. I don't think they're doing it to keep their toe just slightly in the water, I think they're diving in.

"Again, that's just my sense. Maybe we get out of this process and they just have a couple of extra investors, but I think it's a fairly dramatic announcement to just, you know, that would just be kind of transactional. I think that they're gonna sell the team."

One potential contributing factor that could have driven the Lerners to this decision is the impact the pandemic has had on their primary business, commercial real estate. Around the country, many business have not returned to their respective offices despite the pandemic finally easing. That could result in some companies defaulting on their leases. Also to consider: a considerable number of companies are no longer in business, which could result in the same consequence.

"I put that question to the Lerners through a spokesperson: Did the commercial real estate suffering during the pandemic, did that have an impact on this decision?" Svrluga said. "They said — it was a very flat one-sentence response — and it was 'fortunately, our real estate business continues to thrive.' I mean, maybe that's true, but I think you're right..."

"First of all, their commercial real estate business is not their outside business, that's their primary [business]," he continued. "That's how Ted Lerner became a billionaire. He borrowed money from his wife when he was like 26 years old to start his company, and started buying properties around D.C. and became a self-made billionaire. That's what drives the train for them. The Nationals are an ancillary business.

"And this is conjecture on my part but I think it makes a lot of sense, if you're looking at your main business that is not making the money that it once did... if that's struggling, and then you go through the pandemic-shortened baseball season with no fans in 2020 and another season that's impacted at the gate last year, it's not that difficult to see them sitting in a boardroom going, 'We've got two losers on our hands right now and we need to make sure we can stem the bleeding a little bit.'"

"And remember, they bought this thing for $450 million in 2006," he noted. "Whatever the price they get — the Marlins got like $1.2 [billion] or $1.3 billion — they're gonna clear a lot of cash, if in fact they sell it. So I could see, just from a business standpoint, that they don't like having two assets on their hands that are struggling. You know, the smart thing to be to cash out."

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Cubs RHP Thompson suspended by MLB for hitting McCutchen

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago Cubs reliever Keegan Thompson was suspended for three games on Monday for hitting Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen with a pitch. Cubs manager David Ross was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball. Thompson and Ross also were fined an undisclosed amount. Ross...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies' Monday game

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Bryson Stott as a starter for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Stott will take a seat for Monday's game as Didi Gregorius steps back in at shortstop and bats sixth. Our projections have Stott due for 384 plate appearances this season, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Spun

Report: Legendary Pitcher Is No Longer With MLB Network

John Smoltz, the longtime MLB pitcher turned analyst, is reportedly no longer working for MLB Network. Smoltz has declined to receive the mandatory vaccine to work on MLB Network, according to a report. The network has made the decision to remove him from his role, as a result. MLB Network’s...
MLB
The Independent

San Francisco Giants make MLB history with first on-field female coach Alyssa Nakken

Alyssa Nakken made major league history as the first female coach on the field in a regular-season game when she took her spot for the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night against the San Diego Padres.Nakken came in to coach first base for the Giants in the third inning after Antoan Richardson was ejected.When she was announced as Richardson’s replacement, Nakken received a warm ovation from the crowd at Oracle Park, and a congratulatory handshake from Padres’ first baseman Eric Hosmer. The Giants won 13-2.San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler said Nakken had “prepared for this moment” while working with Richardson...
MLB
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm on Phillies bench versus Mets

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Tylor Megill and the New York Mets. Johan Camargo is starting on third base in place of Bohm and hitting eighth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Phillies have an implied total of 4.65 runs...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Nationals#The Washington Post#Lerners#The Sports Junkies#Allen Company
numberfire.com

Matt Vierling batting ninth for Phillies on Wednesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. Vierling will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Max Scherzer and the Mets. Simon Muzziotti moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vierling for 6.7 FanDuel points...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Yadier Molina And Albert Pujols Remain The Perfect Pair

Albert Pujols has wasted no time making the St. Louis Cardinals and their fans love him again. Of course, they never stopped loving him, but when he hit his first home run since returning to the Cards last night against the Kansas City Royals, it was almost like he had never left St. Louis in the first place.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Kapler doubles down on abolishing ambiguous 'unwritten rules'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Gabe Kapler stayed up late reading stories and social media reactions about one of the wildest all-around nights at Oracle Park in years. He woke up early Wednesday to prepare for the final day of a three-game series with the San Diego Padres, and when he got to the ballpark, he spent most of his morning meeting with players and coaches and discussing everything that had gone on.
SAN DIEGO, CA
106.7 The Fan

106.7 The Fan

Washington, DC
582
Followers
1K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from DC, including the Nationals, Capitals, Wizards and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/thefandc

Comments / 0

Community Policy