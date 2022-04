The Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center has been named a recipient of the Connie Award for the second time. The hotel announced earlier this month it had received the award for the second time in its four years of existence, having also won a Connie in 2019. Winners of the honor are chosen based on guest survey and quality assurance audit results, among other factors. The Denton hotel was chosen for the prestigious award from among Hilton's 260 properties across North and South America.

DENTON, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO