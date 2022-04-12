ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, MS

Jones County 7th grade student assaulted on school bus

By Kaitlin Howell
 1 day ago

LAUREL, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Authorities are investigating after a seventh-grade student in Jones County was allegedly assaulted on a school bus.

The Laurel Leader Call reported at least three South Jones students were involved in the assault. Their ages range from 14 to 17. Authorities said the 17-year-old could be charged as an adult.

Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker said, “The people involved have been charged with assault, and they will be facing school discipline after the youth court deals with them.”

According to authorities, the incident happened on the back of a bus on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. They said the seventh-grade student was sodomized with a bottle.

The three older students were taken to the Jones County Juvenile Detention Center to await their hearing. They’re also expected to face disciplinary measures from the district.

The students could face felony charges.

