ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Method Man Partners with Intercept Music, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Sanwire Corp, to Create a Global Platform for Independent Labels & Music Artists

austinnews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFueled by disruption, Intercept Music accelerates the independent creator economy through artistic empowerment with a worldwide launch today. SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Intercept Music/Sanwire Corporation, (OTC PINK:SNWR), a revolutionary technology platform expressly created for independent labels and musical artists who seek creative solutions to their...

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Universal Music Label Acquires Ape NFT to Lead Virtual Music Group

(Reuters) - Universal Music Group is capitalizing on the popularity of non-fungible tokens by acquiring one of the cartoon apes that have taken the world of digital collectibles by storm to lead an entirely virtual music group. On Friday, Universal's 10:22PM label said it paid $360,817 to purchase Bored Ape...
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Sony Music and GLAAD Unveil Partnership to Spotlight LGBTQ Music, Artists and Songwriters

Sony Music Group and GLAAD, the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, have announced a new partnership to advance LGBTQ representation in music and amplify LGBTQ voices in the industry. According to the announcement, the partnership includes several initiatives to advance LGBTQ advocacy...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ospina
CNBC

Elon Musk could try to run three major companies at once — the last known CEO who did it is now an international fugitive

Elon Musk's bid to acquire Twitter might have an undesirable side-effect for the billionaire: adding yet another large company to his jam-packed schedule. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has offered to buy every Twitter share he doesn't already own — 90.8% of the company — in a deal worth roughly $43 billion, according to a regulatory filing disclosed on Thursday. The deal would add another of the world's largest companies to Musk's ownership portfolio: Tesla and SpaceX are already a trillion-dollar company and a multibillion-dollar company, respectively.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Universal Music Label Snaps Bored Ape NFT

Universal Music Group NV (OTC: UMGNF) Web3 label purchased Bored Ape #5537 for $0.36 million, Reuters reports. Bored Ape is a female character now known as Manager Noët All, to lead the group it founded in November called Kingship. Kingship, which exists solely in digital form, will have its...
MUSIC
ComicBook

Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Believes Superman Needs to Be Revitalized After Being Left to Languish

Warner Bros. Discovery thinks that Superman needs to be revitalized after "being left to languish." These details come from a Variety report that indicates that there's going to be some moving and shuffling over at DC Comics. In an effort to get on the same page, the company is looking for ways to get one of their most marketable heroes back into the game. It's been a long time since audiences have seen the Man of Steel in live-action. Some of that is because of their stuffed slate, but other onlookers believe it has more to do with the responses to recent movies featuring The Man of Tomorrow.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy