ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

SPARKZ To Open R&D Center in West Virginia, Partner with United Mine Workers of America to Recruit and Train Dislocated Miners To Be Factory's First Production Workers

austinnews.net
 1 day ago

Cobalt-free battery startup to help create domestic battery supply chain. MORGANTOWN, WV / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / SPARKZ, Inc., the battery startup commercializing a cobalt-free, American-made Lithium-ion battery, plans to open a research and development (R&D) facility in the heart of coal country in West Virginia. SPARKZ...

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Electric battery plant coming to West Virginia

The energy startup SPARKZ said Thursday it plans to build an electric battery factory in West Virginia in 2022 that will employ at least 350 people. The company will partner with the United Mine Workers of America to recruit and train dislocated miners to be the factory’s first production workers. “We need good, union jobs […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
lootpress.com

West Virginia coal production declines

(LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia coal production decreased week over week by -5.1%. -4.8% in the state’s NAPP region and -5.7% in the CAPP region of the state. Compared to the same 11 weeks of 2021, year to date statewide coal production is up +8.2% +10.2% in the NAPP region of the state and +5.6% in state’s CAPP region.
INDUSTRY
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia spending millions to recruit and train nurses

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is now paying out millions of dollars to get more nurses in the Mountain State. The idea is to address a critical shortage of nurses, which was only made worse by the pandemic. But virtually every state in the nation is facing a similar nursing shortage, making competition for […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Morgantown, WV
Business
City
Morgantown, WV
CNBC

Map of nuclear power in the US: See where reactors are located

Nuclear power has been in the spotlight again lately. The war in Ukraine and the Russian capture of the Chornobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants sent a shock wave of fear around the world. At the same time, Russia's control over natural gas supplies to Europe, and increased recognition of the urgency of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, is making nuclear power more attractive.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
eenews.net

Drivers top off their tanks as U.S. shuns energy conservation

Gasoline prices have spiked — and Americans just keep driving more. As the West looks to replace global supplies of Russian oil and gas, the U.S. has done little to cool demand in the world’s biggest oil-consuming country. Democrats are proposing more renewable energy while Republicans call for...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Mining#Sparkz#First Production Workers#American#Lithium#Umwa#Mountaineers#Vantage Ventures
Shropshire Star

US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang

A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motley Fool

This Energy Company Is Set to Thrive Amid the EV Boom

Enterprise Products Partners has a history of financial discipline, which allowed the company to grow and expand its operations solidly. The petrochemicals industry is expected to be the biggest driver of oil-demand growth in the coming decades. Enterprise Products is assessing opportunities in carbon capture, hydrogen, low carbon fuels, and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Hershey workers at Virginia plant vote against unionizing

March 24 (Reuters) - Workers at Hershey Co's (HSY.N) second largest U.S. manufacturing plant voted against unionizing, even as unionization efforts have gained momentum among low-paid workers at large U.S. corporations. The Hershey plant, located at the foot of the Blue Ridge mountains in Stuarts Draft, Virginia, has around 1,400...
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
Country
China
thecentersquare.com

Poll: Americans want more domestic energy production

(The Center Square) – The increased pressure on the U.S. oil supply and soaring gas prices have left the vast majority of Americans calling for more domestic oil production. Convention of States Action along with The Trafalgar Group released new polling data that showed that 77.3% of surveyed American voters say that, “in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Biden should make increasing American energy production a priority.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
One Green Planet

Wind Power Reaches Major Milestone as Second-Largest Producer of the US Electricity in 24-Hour Period

Clean energy reached another milestone in the U.S. last Tuesday when wind power was the second-largest producer of the nation’s electricity. Climate Wire and E&E News reporter Ben Storrow took to Twitter to announce that “last Tuesday, total U.S. wind generation exceeded 2,000 GWh, making wind the second largest producer of electricity in the United States after natural gas for that 24-hour period.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy