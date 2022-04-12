ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Student stabbed at Kansas City school by another student

By KCTV5 Staff
KTRE
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Police said one student has been injured after he was stabbed by another at Northeast Middle School. The Kansas City Police Department said the two students were boys in...

