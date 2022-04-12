ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno receives $1.65M donation for upgrades

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q1VZR_0f6s1Qjl00

Community Regional Medical Center is getting some upgrades. The hospital received a $1.65 million donation that will benefit patients.

Community Medical Centers provided video to show how the money will help secure a second CT machine for the emergency department in downtown Fresno and build the space for it.

Hospital officials say about 75% of patients who need a CT scan are in the ER, and the new machine will address a critical need.

The donor chose to remain anonymous but shared a message through the medical center.

"Our donor wanted to make sure that we knew, and they knew that they gave back because of the outstanding care that our clinicians gave to them and give every single day. They can, and they do make a difference," said Katie Zenovich, chief fund development officer and senior vice president of development and external affairs.

Some of the money will also be used in pediatrics to upgrade nine rooms and a playroom while creating a new nutrition space.

Hospital officials say the goal is to provide a more comfortable and kid-friendly environment for young patients.

Comments / 4

Related
WOOD

Linking families together: CareLinc helps a local young man receive needed medical equipment by donation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-When a local company gives back to community, it makes everyone feel good. However, when a company goes above and beyond and takes the phrase “give back” to a new level, it’s incredible. CareLinc Medical Equipment employees did just that. Employees made the connection between two local families, one in need of medical equipment for their son, another who no longer needed their own equipment. Verses re-selling the gently used items, CareLinc and its employees decided to do something special help provide a much-needed gift where it was needed the most.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YourCentralValley.com

Fire rips through transitional housing unit in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire broke out at a motel used as transitional housing Tuesday according to Fresno fire crews. The heavily damaged motel room on Parkway Drive near Highway 99 was on the second story of a motel that is currently being used for “transitional housing.” Fire crews say there was additional damage to […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Society
Fresno, CA
Health
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
City
Fresno, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Regional Medical Center reports 0 COVID patients in the hospital

Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs has hit an amazing accomplishment not seen since the start of the pandemic. As of 4:30 p.m. on March 17, 2022, the hospital reports zero COVID-19 patients in-house. The hospital has reported a big decrease in COVID-19 patients in the past month. The January-February spike led to the The post Desert Regional Medical Center reports 0 COVID patients in the hospital appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Emergency Department#Charity#Community Medical Centers
WCTV

Woodville family receives donations from community and local restaurant

Leon County 6th graders can now get free ECGs to screen for potentially deadly heart conditions. Leon County Commissioners decided against a new law that would have created civil penalties for small amounts of marijuana possession. Mike's Evening Forecast: March 22, 2022. Updated: 5 hours ago. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WFMJ.com

Blood Drive: Friday at Sharon Regional Medical Center

The Red Cross is asking the Valley to roll up their sleeves and donate blood to ensure others in our area get the care they need. Officials with the Red Cross say they are thankful for donations that have helped alleviate an immediate blood crisis reported in early 2022. But, they say in the days and weeks ahead, it’s still important that the Red Cross maintain a supply for hospital patients.
SHARON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
US News and World Report

Portland Habitat for Humanity Receives $8.5M Donation

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Habitat for Humanity in the Portland, Oregon, region received its largest-ever charitable donation — $8.5 million — this week from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that the private donation is equal to two years of fundraising for the nonprofit. Steve...
PORTLAND, OR
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
45K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy