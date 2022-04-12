ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Silva’s future uncertain as Real Sociedad consider releasing Man City legend due to physical problems

By Alex Smith
The US Sun
 1 day ago

MANCHESTER City legend David Silva could get released by Real Sociedad after missing half of the season with fitness issues.

The 36-year-old left the Etihad in the summer of 2020 for his homeland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tS9Wr_0f6s0lHv00
David Silva could be set to leave Real Sociedad when his contract expires at the end of this season. Credit: Getty

Since his arrival in San Sebastien, Silva has shown his quality, registering nine assists in limited game time.

A range of injuries have prevented the 125-cap Spaniard making a lengthy stay in the starting XI.

With his contract at Sociedad set to expire at the end of this season, there is a chance he could not have his contract renewed.

In La Liga this campaign, he's been on the pitch for 49 per cent of all Real Sociedad's minutes and in the Europa League he's managed just 31 per cent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ddorK_0f6s0lHv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=470080_0f6s0lHv00

In his side's last match versus Elche he assisted both goals in the 2-1 win and after the game manager Imanol Alguacil said he hoped to have him as part of the squad for next season.

He said: "It’s a luxury having him with us. It’s a pleasure to have these types of players."

However, there are concerns that by the time next year comes around he may not be able to cope with the physical demands required to play in one of the Europe's top leagues.

The White and Blues are 6th in the La Liga and the fight for a Champions League finish remains on.

Silva picked up four Premier League titles with City and won two European Championships and a World Cup with Spain.

His technical skills and playmaking ability made him a fan's favourite and one of the best midfielders of his generation.

