Lancaster business owners back redesigned plan for Downtown Gateway on South Broad

LANCASTER — Early last week, Daniel Bryan's father-in-lawn noticed city workers taking measurements outside of their business on South Broad Street in Lancaster, and discovered they were working on a project that would remove parking from local businesses.

Hearing this, Bryan organized a meeting April 8, between business owners and city officials, to discuss the proposed repaving and repainting of the street between Walnut and Perry streets.

The original plan featured bike lanes traveling north and south, and angled, "back-in" parking for either the east or west side of South Broad, meaning some businesses would lose some street parking.

Although no final plans have been formally decided on, the new designs presented by City Engineer Mitch Noland showed great promise for city officials and local business owners' needs.

Noland addressed Lancaster City Council on Monday evening, presenting the new plan, which provides more parking and just one bike lane. He explained his office is still working to finalize the new design, but said he feels they've reached a good resolution, and it's more than just repainting the road: actual paving will need done, which will also allow some work on the sidewalks in the area.

In the new proposed design, there would be angled, back-in parking for northbound traffic on South Broad, between Walnut and Perry streets, along with a bike lane traveling north. For southbound traffic, there would be parallel street parking, along with a "sharrow," a shared lane for bike and motor vehicle traffic.

After the meeting, Noland explained the scope of the project has not changed, just deciding where the pavement markings end up has.

"We're looking at a net gain of parking spaces. The business owners made it clear they needed spaces, so we looked at a good way to compromise. The only real hang up now comes from deciding how to address pedestrian crossings, and where they're needed," Noland said.

He added that the back-in parking would address safety concerns for the current pull-in angled parking. Even with back-up cameras in newer vehicles, visibility can prove challenging when people are trying to leave businesses on South Broad.

This project gained traction after Lynda Berge Disser, executive director of the city's community development department, began looking at ways to target areas within the city for improvement.

"Shortly after I had started as the city's grant writer, I had met with Daniel Bryan. His business had been awarded (Community Development Block Grant) money, and we had discussed fixing sidewalks in the area," she said. "My department is working on place-based development, helping in specific neighborhoods, and South Broad Street is one of those areas."

She explained the Downtown Special Improvement District stops at Walnut Street, and, as part of the city's southern gateway into downtown, improving the rest of South Broad is important.

"Fixing the sidewalks dovetails into the project Mitch is working on, for better and safer parking, as well as improving the biking infrastructure in this city. The final designs for either project still need finalized, and funding has been secured separately," Berge Disser said. "I'm glad the business owners came together and gave us their feedback. Ultimately, we will need to compromise, and not everyone will get what they want, but it's all about getting something we can agree on."

Legislation was introduced at the council meeting that could fund the sidewalk repair project, but Berge Disser said nothing has been finalized. Noland said the street repair would be funded with money from the Central Ohio Rural Planning Organization, a Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission committee.

For Bryan, and his fellow business owners, the compromise presented was a step in the right direction.

"I want to commend Mitch for his effort, and for taking the time to listen to everyone at Friday's meeting. You could tell he was paying attention the whole time and listening. There were about 30 people there offering their opinions, and he considered all of them," Bryan said. "We didn't have a problem with the bike lanes, but parking is so important, especially because we need to make sure our customers are comfortable coming to our stores.

"I can't ask anyone with mobility issues to park two blocks away and walk back. The businesses there are doing well enough, but they would really struggle without parking."

He didn't think anyone intended to "ruffle any feathers" by proposing the project, but was glad the city was willing to listen to their suggestions.

"I know we need to draw people to downtown, that having accessibility is a good way to draw in new blood, but we need to make sure the decisions aren't stagnating older businesses, or affecting them negatively," Bryan said.

Kristina Crites, the 5th Ward councilwoman, was pleased with the alternate design, and how quickly it was presented, from Friday to Monday.

"I'm also glad the citizens felt empowered enough to come forward and share their points of view, and that the city was receptive. I feel we've reached a good resolution," she said.

