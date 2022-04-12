ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bottineau County, ND

Blizzard Warning issued for Bottineau, Burke, Divide, McHenry, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 14:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Beaver, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 22:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. In Oklahoma, call 844-465-4997 for road information. In Texas, call 800-452-9292 for road information. Target Area: Beaver; Texas BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of the Panhandle of Oklahoma. portions of the Panhandle of Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Mitchell, Osborne, Rooks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 21:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mitchell; Osborne; Rooks BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches expected, with locally higher amounts possible. North winds gusting 35 to 45 mph. * WHERE...Rooks, Mitchell and Osborne Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain is gradually changing to snow, and could become heavy, at times, overnight. Peak snow rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible for several hours, and would be enough to overwhelm near-freezing surface temperatures. The combination of heavy snow rates and strong north winds will likely lead to significant reductions in visibility down to whiteout conditions during the heaviest snow. Snow will mostly end by dawn Friday morning, but lingering effects will likely slow the morning commute. Elevated and grassy surfaces, along with bridges, will see the highest snowfall accumulations.
MITCHELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Dallam, Hartley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 22:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. In Oklahoma, call 844-465-4997 for road information. In Texas, call 800-452-9292 for road information. Target Area: Dallam; Hartley BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Cimarron County. In Texas, Dallam and Hartley Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
DALLAM COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 09:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Cabarrus; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Henderson; Iredell; Lincoln; McDowell Mountains; Mecklenburg; Polk Mountains; Rowan; Rutherford Mountains; Union INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF THE NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS AND PIEDMONT Windy conditions will develop today, with gusts picking up out of the southwest over 30 mph this morning and afternoon before diminishing late this evening. Relative humidities will drop to below 35 percent this afternoon and evening. These winds and low relative humidity values will result in increased fire danger through this evening. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
County
Bottineau County, ND
County
Burke County, ND
County
Divide County, ND
County
Ward County, ND
County
Mchenry County, ND
County
Pierce County, ND
County
Rolette County, ND
City
Mchenry, ND
County
Williams County, ND
City
Rolette, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Bottineau, ND
County
Mountrail County, ND
County
Renville County, ND
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Edwards, Ellis, Pawnee, Rush, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 23:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Edwards; Ellis; Pawnee; Rush; Stafford BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Rush, Pawnee, Stafford, Ellis and Edwards Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
EDWARDS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern McDowell, Eastern Polk, Greater Burke by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 10:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Greater Caldwell, Greater Burke, Eastern McDowell, Greater Rutherford and Eastern Polk Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Knox, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 15:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Knox; Pierce EXTREME FIRE DANGER CONTINUES RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Antelope, Pierce and Boone. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and exhibit extreme behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended. If fires develop, they will be difficult to contain.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Armstrong, Palo Duro Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 22:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Call 800-452-9292 for road information. Target Area: Armstrong; Palo Duro Canyon BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Armstrong and Palo Duro Canyon Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dunn, Pepin, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 03:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dunn; Pepin; Pierce DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Pierce, Dunn and Pepin Counties. In Minnesota, Rice, Goodhue, Waseca, Steele, Faribault and Freeborn Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roadways and sidewalks could be slick due to the combination of dense fog and sub-freezing temperatures.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Campbell, Corson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Campbell; Corson HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ TO 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Corson and Campbell Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ to 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 17:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Burke The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Burke County in east central Georgia * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 544 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Burke County Airport, or near Waynesboro, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Waynesboro, Alexander, Burke County Airport and Shell Bluff. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Burke, Caldwell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 20:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burke; Caldwell THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN CALDWELL SOUTHEASTERN AVERY AND NORTH CENTRAL BURKE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Pierce, Ware, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 18:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brantley; Camden; Charlton; Glynn; Pierce; Ware; Wayne The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Camden County in southeastern Georgia West central Glynn County in southeastern Georgia Southeastern Pierce County in southeastern Georgia Brantley County in southeastern Georgia East central Ware County in southeastern Georgia South central Wayne County in southeastern Georgia Northern Charlton County in southeastern Georgia * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 643 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Race Pond, or 15 miles northeast of Stephen Foster State Park, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nahunta, Hickox, Thalmann, Raybon, Waynesville, Race Pond, Fort Mudge, Waverly, Braganza and Boggy Bay. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MIDLANDS OF SOUTH CAROLINA AND THE CENTRAL SAVANNAH RIVER AREA * AFFECTED AREA...Chesterfield, McCormick, Newberry, Fairfield, Kershaw, Edgefield, Saluda, Lexington, Richland, Lee, Aiken, Sumter, Barnwell, Calhoun, Clarendon, Lincoln, Bamberg, McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond, Burke, Northern Lancaster, Southern Lancaster, Northwestern Orangeburg, Central Orangeburg and Southeastern Orangeburg. * TIMING...Noon to 8 pm today. * WINDS...West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the lower 60s. * IMPACTS...With dry fuels and strong gusty winds, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burke, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Burke; McDuffie; Richmond Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern McDuffie, western Burke and southern Richmond Counties through 230 PM EDT At 146 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Harlem to near Adrian. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Waynesboro, Hephzibah, Midville, Burke County Airport, McBean, Gough, Blythe, Keysville, Vidette, Di- Lane Wildlife Management Area, Pea Patch Aerodrome, Magruder, Ellwood, Colemans Lake and Rosier. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Edwards, Ellis, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Haskell, Hodgeman by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Edwards; Ellis; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Haskell; Hodgeman; Lane; Meade; Ness; Pawnee; Rush; Seward; Stevens; Trego BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very strong north winds and heavy snowfall rates will promote white out conditions. Visibility will drop to near zero in some areas.
EDWARDS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 20:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Custer WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT THURSDAY BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Custer. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Areas of blowing snow will reduce visibility below half a mile at times. Drifting snow may produce rapidly changing road conditions. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds combined with the cold temperatures will result in wind chill values in the single digits above and below zero.
CUSTER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Charlton, Glynn, Pierce, Ware, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-20 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Charlton; Glynn; Pierce; Ware; Wayne THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN...WEST CENTRAL GLYNN...SOUTHEASTERN PIERCE...BRANTLEY...EAST CENTRAL WARE SOUTH CENTRAL WAYNE AND NORTHERN CHARLTON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA

