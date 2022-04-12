Blizzard Warning issued for Burleigh, Dunn, Emmons, Foster, Kidder, Logan, McIntosh by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 13:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Kidder; LaMoure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Sioux; Stutsman; Ward; Wells; Williams SPRING RUNOFF SEASON TO CONTINUE Most of the tributaries to the Missouri River have been under a very active melt pattern over the past week. Runoff has been generated and streams across western and southern North Dakota have risen in response to the runoff. For the most part this has happened with few problems, but western and central North Dakota are not yet out from under the risk of ice related problems. Some streams continue to have significant ice remaining even as water levels subside. It will take many days for this ice to melt without much water flowing through the system. Other streams, such as those in the northern half of the state still hold most of their winter ice cover. In particular, as the melt season progresses in the Souris River basin, ice can still pose a threat to rapid river rises and ice jams as runoff enters the stream. Similarly, river gage fluctuations on the Missouri River near Williston suggest ice cover is very unstable and likely to be on the move sooner, rather than later. In short, things have progressed very well thus far in the spring runoff season, but as we go forward...please feel free to report any unexpected high water observed in your area to your local emergency management for relay to the National Weather Service.

BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND ・ 26 DAYS AGO