Adams County, ND

Blizzard Warning issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Golden Valley, Grant, Hettinger by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 19:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind combined with snow on trees and power lines may result in power outages.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Beaver, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 22:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. In Oklahoma, call 844-465-4997 for road information. In Texas, call 800-452-9292 for road information. Target Area: Beaver; Texas BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of the Panhandle of Oklahoma. portions of the Panhandle of Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Mitchell, Osborne, Rooks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 21:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mitchell; Osborne; Rooks BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches expected, with locally higher amounts possible. North winds gusting 35 to 45 mph. * WHERE...Rooks, Mitchell and Osborne Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain is gradually changing to snow, and could become heavy, at times, overnight. Peak snow rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible for several hours, and would be enough to overwhelm near-freezing surface temperatures. The combination of heavy snow rates and strong north winds will likely lead to significant reductions in visibility down to whiteout conditions during the heaviest snow. Snow will mostly end by dawn Friday morning, but lingering effects will likely slow the morning commute. Elevated and grassy surfaces, along with bridges, will see the highest snowfall accumulations.
MITCHELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Barber, Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Ellis, Finney, Ford, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Clark; Comanche; Edwards; Ellis; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kearny; Kiowa; Lane; Meade; Morton; Ness; Pawnee; Pratt; Rush; Scott; Seward; Stafford; Stanton; Stevens; Trego HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING High winds across the area today are starting to diminish as sunset approaches. Therefore, the High Wind Warning will be allowed to expire on time.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Edwards, Ellis, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Haskell, Hodgeman by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Edwards; Ellis; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Haskell; Hodgeman; Lane; Meade; Ness; Pawnee; Rush; Seward; Stevens; Trego BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very strong north winds and heavy snowfall rates will promote white out conditions. Visibility will drop to near zero in some areas.
EDWARDS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Edwards, Ellis, Pawnee, Rush, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 23:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Edwards; Ellis; Pawnee; Rush; Stafford BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Rush, Pawnee, Stafford, Ellis and Edwards Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
EDWARDS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Southern Twin Falls County, Western Magic Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 14:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Southern Twin Falls County; Western Magic Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Western Magic Valley and Southern Twin Falls County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds are possible, along with possible power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Visibilities may be locally reduced due to blowing dust.
GOODING COUNTY, ID
#Blizzard Warning#Extreme Weather#Slope
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Caddo, Comanche, Garfield, Grant, Kay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that near-critical fire weather conditions are expected this afternoon. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Caddo; Comanche; Garfield; Grant; Kay; Kingfisher; Major; Noble; Woods; Woodward DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WARM, DRY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS FOR NORTHERN AND WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Red Flag Warning for warm, dry and breezy conditions, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * TIMING...Noon through 7pm Wednesday * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 to 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. * IMPACTS...Any fires which start will be difficult to contain.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Allen by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Allen A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALLEN AND NORTHWESTERN ADAMS COUNTIES At 226 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Ossian to near Decatur, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Decatur, Middletown, Preble, Magley, Hoagland, Peterson, Monmouth, Maples and Poe. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Armstrong, Palo Duro Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 22:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Call 800-452-9292 for road information. Target Area: Armstrong; Palo Duro Canyon BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Armstrong and Palo Duro Canyon Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Carson, Deaf Smith, Gray, Hansford, Hutchinson, Lipscomb by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 22:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. In Oklahoma, call 844-465-4997 for road information. In Texas, call 800-452-9292 for road information. Target Area: Carson; Deaf Smith; Gray; Hansford; Hutchinson; Lipscomb; Moore; Ochiltree; Oldham; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Sherman BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of the Panhandle of Oklahoma. portions of the Panhandle of Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
CARSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 20:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds continue to diminish across the warning area, therefore the warning will expire as scheduled at 9 PM. That said, gusty winds over 35 mph will persist through the rest of the evening and potentially overnight.
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 17:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Adams; York STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT ADAMS AND SOUTHWESTERN YORK COUNTIES THROUGH 630 PM EDT At 602 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Gettysburg to Emmitsburg. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation possible. Locations impacted include Hanover, Gettysburg, Parkville, Hampton, Littlestown, McSherrystown, Dillsburg, Lake Meade, Pennville, Bonneauville, New Oxford, East Berlin, Lake Heritage, Aspers, Biglerville, Abbottstown, York Springs, Heidlersburg, Hunterstown and Franklintown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley HIGH WIND WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...The San Luis Valley * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 5 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark, Dallas, Garland, Grant, Hot Spring, Montgomery, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 06:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Clark; Dallas; Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Montgomery; Perry; Pike; Saline FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR GARLAND, NORTHWESTERN GRANT, SOUTHWESTERN PERRY, SALINE, CLARK, NORTHWESTERN DALLAS, HOT SPRING, PIKE AND MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 620 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen overnight. While the heaviest rainfall has ended...additional moderate rainfall will continue along with taking time for earlier heavy rainfall to run off. As a result...flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hot Springs, Benton, Bryant, Hot Springs Village, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Murfreesboro, Mount Ida, Haskell, Glenwood, Gurdon, Mountain Pine, Rockport, Amity, Caddo Valley, Traskwood, Leola, Tull, Sparkman and Norman. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 20:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Custer WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT THURSDAY BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Custer. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Areas of blowing snow will reduce visibility below half a mile at times. Drifting snow may produce rapidly changing road conditions. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds combined with the cold temperatures will result in wind chill values in the single digits above and below zero.
CUSTER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Wet Mountain Valley. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 16:31:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Saturday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds increasing with blizzard conditions developing this evening and continuing into Saturday. Winds gusting to 40 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT

