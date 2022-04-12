Blizzard Warning issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Golden Valley, Grant, Hettinger by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 21:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mitchell; Osborne; Rooks BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches expected, with locally higher amounts possible. North winds gusting 35 to 45 mph. * WHERE...Rooks, Mitchell and Osborne Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain is gradually changing to snow, and could become heavy, at times, overnight. Peak snow rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible for several hours, and would be enough to overwhelm near-freezing surface temperatures. The combination of heavy snow rates and strong north winds will likely lead to significant reductions in visibility down to whiteout conditions during the heaviest snow. Snow will mostly end by dawn Friday morning, but lingering effects will likely slow the morning commute. Elevated and grassy surfaces, along with bridges, will see the highest snowfall accumulations.

